In the midst of a massive losing streak, losing six straight, Penn State looked to snap its streak and end its season on the right note with a final game against Nebraska.

Despite keeping things close for the majority of the contest, the Nittany Lions ultimately fell 8-5, getting by the Cornhuskers en route to a seventh consecutive loss.

With the Nittany Lions severely outmatched defensively during their losing streak, allowing five or more runs in each loss, all eyes turned toward pitcher Jordan Morales for a strong start on the mound.

Offensively, the team needed a quick start, and it got it.

In the first inning, Penn State quickly registered three hits. After outfielder Johnny Piacentino reached base on a single for the team’s first hit, he found himself in a pickle and was caught trying to steal second.

After Grant Norris and Bobby Marsh reached base after Piacientino, Josh Spiegel knocked a ball for what looked to be a routine out that turned into a throwing error, scoring Bobby Marsh and putting the blue and white up 1-0 going into the bottom half of the inning.

The latter half of the first inning was likely not what Morales hoped for.

With one out on the board, Morales surrendered an RBI double to Max Anderson. Following this, the struggles only continued for the senior pitcher, allowing Anderson to cross the plate on a sacrifice fly and give up a left-field shot to Josh Caron.

Pitching issues continued to hinder Penn State early, going down 3-1 at the end of the first inning.

In the second inning, Morales’ struggles only continued. With bases loaded and one out, Morales surrendered a hit-by-pitch to Casey Burnham, bringing in another run and increasing the Cornhuskers’ lead to three.

During the Nittany Lions’ six-game skid, things would typically spiral out of control following the slightest adversity, giving up multiple runs.

In an attempt to combat this trend, coach Rob Cooper relieved Morales for Steven Miller, who pitched well, allowing no runs and no hits through two-and-two-thirds innings — keeping Penn State alive.

With one out in the fourth inning, Spiegel rocketed a home run ball to right field, scoring him and Norris.

At that point, Penn State was back in the game and only trailed 4-3.

At the bottom of the fifth, Cooper made the decision to pull Miller for Tommy Molsky.

Cooper’s decision turned sour, as Gary Swansen took Molsky yard and with Anderson on base, added two more runs to the board — bringing the run advantage back to three.

Though its offense was clicking, Nebraska’s defense was sloppy and errors came back to bite it more times than not. This was evident in the seventh inning starting with the Cornhuskers’ catcher, Caron.

Runners were on first and second with only one out. Kyle Hannon decided to steal third base and in an attempt to pick Hannon off, Caron missed the third baseman and allowed Hannon to come in for a run.

Following this, a Marsh groundball forced a fielder's choice which brought in Thomas Bramley and made the contest 6-5 in favor of Nebraska.

Even with their recent struggles, the Nittany Lions were fighting late into the game.

Every time it seemed Penn State was gaining momentum, the duo of Anderson and Swansen came through big for the Cornhuskers.

The eighth inning continued this trend as Swansen knocked a two-RBI double — bringing the lead to 8-5.

The aforementioned duo had an incredible game as Swansen notched five RBIs on two hits and Anderson scored twice off of three hits.

The efforts from this pair were too much for Penn State to handle as it was unable to respond, and with a score of 8-5, dropped its seventh straight contest.

