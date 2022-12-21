Penn State has added a new infielder in former Delaware State Hornet Trey Paige.
The Reading, Pennsylvania, native announced his decision to transfer to Happy Valley on Wednesday.
My boy went crazy.. 🫢 @Mjworthington2 pic.twitter.com/RCl7rpndg6— Trey (@treypaige_) December 21, 2022
Paige will join Rob Cooper’s lineup during the upcoming season this spring.
Primarily a shortstop, Paige impressed with the Hornets in 2022. He hit .409 at the plate, while also posting a .510 on-base percentage.
