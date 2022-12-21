Baseball vs. Youngstown St, Ball

Penn State has added a new infielder in former Delaware State Hornet Trey Paige.

The Reading, Pennsylvania, native announced his decision to transfer to Happy Valley on Wednesday.

Paige will join Rob Cooper’s lineup during the upcoming season this spring.

Primarily a shortstop, Paige impressed with the Hornets in 2022. He hit .409 at the plate, while also posting a .510 on-base percentage.

