Every summer, young baseball players get a chance to be picked in the MLB Draft.

This July, Penn State’s catcher Matt Wood will likely be among the names called.

Wood has been the heart of the Nittany Lion offense and one of the bright spots for the club this year. Since last season, he has worked himself from being the 260th overall prospect, according to Prospects Live, to being a D1Baseball top 150 player.

After slashing .395/.494/.681 during the regular season, Wood was undeniably one of the best-hitting catchers in all of collegiate baseball with a good eye at the plate.

There shouldn’t be much surprise that he’s catching more eyes from scouts after finishing 19th in batting average and 31st in on-base percentage across the nation.

While there seems to be less power in his bat, Wood nearly tripled his home run totals, mashing 11 this year. A much greater improvement, though, is Wood’s slugging percentage rising from .468 to .681 in that same span.

The only cause for concern for a major league club could be Wood’s defense. With MLB relying more on the ability of catchers to field and frame pitches well, a good-hitting, average-defense catcher like Wood will likely fall out of the first two rounds of the draft.

If Wood develops his pitch-framing ability to a higher degree, he could end up as a steal.

As important as catcher defense is at the major league level, there is a severe lack of good hitting catchers in baseball. In today’s game, J.T. Realmuto and Travis d’Arnaud stand out among the pack.

With Wood’s strength being on the offensive side of the ball, teams could look to transition him into a platoon role at another position, similar to the Detroit Tigers’ Eric Haase.

With that in mind, every team in Major League Baseball could use a good contact hitter with a good eye at the plate like Wood.

Here are five potential team fits for Wood in the upcoming MLB Draft.

Seattle Mariners

The new-look Seattle Mariners have been yearning to get back to the playoffs since 2001.

After adding outfielders Jesse Winker and Steven Souza Jr. and picking up starting pitcher Robbie Ray, the Mariners are still missing a catcher who can hit league average or better. The team’s current trio of catchers, including 31-year-old Tom Murphy, 25-year-old Cal Raleigh and 26-year-old Luis Torrens, don't reach the .256 mark.

Of the three, Murphy has the best bat, hitting .235/.309/.440 with 40 home runs in 267 career games, while Raleigh has a below-average bat with a career .164/.224/.323 in 67 games.

Torrens, like his two teammates, doesn’t possess much of a bat with a .222/.288/.350 slash line in 220 career games.

With only one promising catcher in its pipeline, Wood would be a great fit for Seattle. He could provide an infusion of offense for a team that desperately needs some from the backstop spot.

While he likely won’t replicate anywhere close to his college numbers, if Wood can bat in the range of .244/.315/.415, he will be a major offensive upgrade.

Colorado Rockies

The Colorado Rockies are in a bit of a rebuild after recently losing their two franchise players.

Over the last half decade, Colorado has struggled to find any sort of offense at the catcher position.

With 31-year-old Elias Diaz and 27-year-old Dom Nuñez as their catching tandem, the Rockies lack much long-term security.

Possessing a below-league-average bat, Diaz has a .237/.297/.421 in his time since joining the Rockies in 2020. These numbers are reflected through his career wRC+ of 77.

Given how hitter-friendly Denver, Colorado, is due to its elevation, the lack of production at the catcher position creates an ideal landing spot for Wood.

Wood would be a breath of fresh air for the Rockies organization, as it searches for added help for its lineup.

New York Yankees

The New York Yankees are still in search of their 28th World Series title after several disappointing seasons the last decade.

In pursuit of that next championship, the Yankees made headlines by shipping out catcher Gary Sanchez.

With Sanchez gone, the catching duties are now split by Jose Trevino and Kyle Higashioka, both of whom are excellent defensively. Last season, Trevino, who played for the Texas Rangers in 2021, finished as the third-best pitch framer, while Higashioka was the 12th.

This pair is easily the best pitch-framing duo in baseball, but they both lack solid numbers offensively.

Trevino is a career .242/.269/.356 hitter, while his teammate Higashioka sits at an abysmal .179/.232/.358.

The Yankees have two catchers who don’t stand out offensively, making the Bronx another great spot for Wood to land.

For a team with everything but a good-hitting catcher, Wood could be a final piece to a championship-contending squad.

Miami Marlins

It’s no secret that the Miami Marlins have been one of the worst-run franchises since their inception.

One move among a plethora of other wrong decisions came when they traded Realmuto to the Phillies.

Since that move, the Marlins have yet to find their franchise catcher, and the likes of Jacob Stallings and Payton Henry aren’t likely to be the solutions either.

Stallings, over the course of his career, has a 88 wRC+, which is just below league average. This season, however, his wRC+ has fallen to 71.

Henry, on the other hand, has a wRC+ of 58 this season, making both of Miami’s catchers well below league-average hitters.

With no clear answer to its catching woes, Miami would probably be Wood’s fastest track to the majors. With the Marlins in the ultra-competitive NL East, they should be aggressive in searching for their catcher of the future.

Houston Astros

Over the last half decade, the Houston Astros have been one of the best teams in MLB with a World Series victory, three AL Pennants and two other AL title appearances.

If it wants to continue that trajectory of success, Houston will need to consider a replacement at catcher.

The team’s two current catchers, Martin Maldonado and Jason Castro, are hitting well below the Mendoza Line this year, registering a .122 and .103 average, respectively.

The Astros do have a promising catcher in their prospect pipeline in Korey Lee, though he has struggled at the AAA level this year and will need more time to develop.

Wood might have to battle it out with Lee for the job in the future, but within a few years, he could start games for Houston.

The Astros could benefit from having the competitive catching duo of Lee and Wood, who should provide improvements on both sides of the ball to the current tandem.

Draft expectations

Ultimately, Wood will likely be a Day 2 or 3 pick.

He possesses the skill to be an early third rounder, but he could fall if he fails to blow any teams away during the pre-draft process.

The Nittany Lion catcher could fit in just about every organization, but he would be better off with a team holding few long-term options at the position.

Wood shouldn't need much conditioning in the minors and could get a shot at the big leagues within two or three seasons. With the potential that he has as a well-hitting catcher, he should find himself on most draft boards.

While this draft is very deep in terms of catching talent, Wood's draft stock has already risen tremendously, which should signal the end of his time at Penn State.

However, if he did return and built on his great play from the 2022 season, he could work himself into a second-round pick or better.

One thing is for sure: Wood’s name will be one to watch for this summer during the draft.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE