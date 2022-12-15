Looking to improve off a 26-29 campaign and the program's first Big Ten Tournament appearance since 2012, Penn State announced its schedule for the 2023 campaign.

The Nittany Lions will face a difficult slate of games this spring, taking on five teams who played in NCAA Regionals last season including Miami which hosted in Coral Gables and North Carolina which advanced to a Super Regional.

It's here! Our 2023 schedule!⚾️ 24 games at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park⚾️ Season-opener at Miami⚾️ March mid-week at UNC⚾️ 5 NCAA Regional Teams⚾️ Home opener on March 15 vs. Navy📰 https://t.co/acjGy86Pw7#WeAre pic.twitter.com/aN2qMPD9Q2 — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) December 15, 2022

With 24 upcoming home games at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, the blue and white will kick off its campaign against the Hurricanes and will see a nonconference slate comprised of schools like Maine, Dartmouth, Holy Cross, Wagner and America East Champion Binghamton.

With the home opener slated for March 15 against Navy, Rob Cooper's squad will face nonconference schools later in the season including Georgetown, West Virginia and a pair of games against rival Pitt.

Penn State will have eight Big Ten series as the Nittany Lions will host Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State and 2022 Big Ten regular season champion Maryland and take on Michigan, Purdue, Rutgers and Nebraska on the road.

