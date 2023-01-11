Penn State acquired a new infielder on Wednesday in senior Grant Norris.

Norris announced his intention to transfer from Duke to Happy Valley following three seasons with the Blue Devils.

Excited to welcome a new Nittany Lion to the family! @Grant_Norris10 is back in the 814!➡️ https://t.co/kJ529DntuA#WeAre pic.twitter.com/nMssQyGW83 — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) January 11, 2023

Norris appeared in 11 contests in 2022 and garnered 10 plate appearances.

He hit .300 while accumulating a .364 on base percentage in his final season with Duke.

