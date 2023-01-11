Penn State baseball's head coach, Rob Cooper, notes

Penn State acquired a new infielder on Wednesday in senior Grant Norris.

Norris announced his intention to transfer from Duke to Happy Valley following three seasons with the Blue Devils.

Norris appeared in 11 contests in 2022 and garnered 10 plate appearances.

He hit .300 while accumulating a .364 on base percentage in his final season with Duke.

