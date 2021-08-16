Penn State Athletics and Transportation Services announced that there will be some parking changes for non-football events this year on Monday.

Fans with valid permits will be able to park anywhere for free, as long as the event they're attending isn't football.

Without a permit, fans can either use ParkMobile the day prior to the event or secure a pass on the day of the event.

ParkMobile offers passes for a discounted rate and is only available until 11:59 p.m. the day before the event.

