Penn State Athletics reported seven additional positive coronavirus test results after its latest round of testing.

For the period of Feb. 28 - March 6, Penn State Athletics conducted 2,357 tests for the coronavirus.

There have now been 346 total positive cases out of 39,971 tests since student-athletes returned to campus in June

