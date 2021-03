Penn State Athletics reported two additional positive coronavirus test results after its latest round of testing.

For the period of March 6-12, Penn State Athletics conducted 2,185 tests for the coronavirus.

There have now been 348 total positive cases out of 42,156 tests since student-athletes returned to campus in June.

