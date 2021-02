Penn State Athletics reported 11 additional positive coronavirus test results after its latest round of testing.

For the period of Jan. 30 - Feb. 5, Penn State Athletics conducted 1,908 tests for the coronavirus.

There have now been 313 total positive cases out of 30,782 tests since student-athletes returned to campus in June.

