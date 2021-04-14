New Sports news graphic
Penn State Athletics reported 10 additional positive coronavirus test results after its latest round of testing.

For the period of April 3-9, Penn State Athletics conducted 2,217 tests for the coronavirus.

There have now been 407 total positive cases out of 51,085 tests since student-athletes returned to campus in June.

