Penn State Athletics reported 10 additional positive coronavirus test results after its latest round of testing.
For the period of April 3-9, Penn State Athletics conducted 2,217 tests for the coronavirus.
There have now been 407 total positive cases out of 51,085 tests since student-athletes returned to campus in June.
