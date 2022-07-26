In sports, ESPN’s ESPYS are the premier awards given out to all of the year’s best athletes, moments and teams.

If Penn State were to host an award show like the ESPYS, which Nittany Lions would take home the top honors?

Here are the favorite nominees for each award.

Best Team: Wrestling

If The Daily Collegian hosted this award show every year, it’s probably safe to say that Penn State’s wrestling would take this category every time.

The Nittany Lion dynasty continued this season, as Cael Sanderson’s group secured its ninth NCAA team crown in the last 11 tournaments.

The blue and white went undefeated in dual-meet action and was just 1.5 points shy of a Big Ten title and the perfect season.

Individually, senior Roman Bravo-Young, fifth-year Nick Lee and sophomore Carter Starocci never lost a dual all year, all while winning 20-plus, adding to the legend of the program in 2021-22.

Best Game: Men’s basketball’s win over Ohio State in second round of the Big Ten Tournament

In an up-and-down first season for Micah Shrewsberry, Penn State failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament or the NIT, but it still made a solid run in the Big Ten Tournament.

The 11th-seeded blue and white showed up to play in Indianapolis, discarding Minnesota in its first matchup while setting up a second-round clash with Ohio State.

The Buckeyes topped the Nittany Lions in their two previous matchups and looked on their way to another victory, leading by 11 points in the second half.

Penn State staged a rally, bolstered by its dominance inside. Outscoring Ohio State 32-14 in the paint helped the blue and white knock off the Buckeyes 71-68, in what will go down as a classic comeback victory.

Best Breakthrough Athlete: Allison Johnson, track and field

Freshman distance runner Allison Johnson raced into the spotlight for Penn State, making an immediate impact in her first season with the team.

During the indoor season, the Ohio native took gold in the Big Ten 800-meter championship while setting the program record in the event.

Johnson also ran the second-fastest mile and 1,000-meter times in school history, cementing herself in the record books in just one season.

Johnson was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and a second-team All-American following her breakout season.

Best Play: Parker Washington’s one-handed catch vs. Arkansas

Penn State’s 24-10 Outback Bowl loss to Arkansas was a tough pill for fans to swallow, but a highlight reel grab by receiver Parker Washington made the viewing experience a bit better.

Early in the second quarter, Washington beat Razorback cornerback Greg Brooks Jr. on a route near the opposing sideline. The young wideout had separation, but a high throw from quarterback Sean Clifford made for a difficult reception.

Falling backward, the freshman reached behind and snagged the football with his outstretched right hand. The play only went for 19 yards, and the Nittany Lions punted later in the possession, but the outstanding grab was the best play all year.

Best Record-Breaking Performance: Natalie Heising, women’s ice hockey

Natalie Heising ended her career as one of the best to ever lace up a pair of skates in Hockey Valley.

After a five-year run, Heising sits alone at the top of Penn State’s record books with 137 career points, 74 career goals and 19 power-play goals.

Her record-breaking season included topping the program charts for a single season with 40 points and 20 goals, in addition to surpassing both marks all time.

The Minnesota native stood out the moment she stepped on collegiate ice, earning CHA Rookie of the Year, CHA Player of the Year and three all-conference first-team nods during her tenure.

From start to finish, Heising’s record-breaking 2021-22 campaign and career will be hard to match.

Best Athlete, men’s sports: Nick Lee, wrestling

It’s hard to limit this prize to just one wrestler on Penn State’s national championship team, but Lee’s final season in Happy Valley was truly special.

At 141 pounds, the fifth-year senior endured a gauntlet of ranked foes all year, coming out on top of them all with a perfect 22-0 record.

Lee accomplished just about everything an individual wrestler could last season, including an NCAA Championship, Big Ten Championship and first-team All-American selection.

Best Athlete, women’s sports: Bailey Parshall, softball

The Nittany Lions exceeded expectations in coach Clarisa Crowell’s second season at the helm, and star pitcher Bailey Parshall was a big reason why.

The senior went 22-9 on the year, posting a 1.68 ERA and 211 strikeouts, while earning All-American honors. When Parshall was in the circle, Penn State always had a chance.

Parshall’s finest moment came in a 7-0 victory over FIU, when she pitched the first Penn State perfect game since 2005.

