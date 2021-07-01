Now that college athletes are allowed to begin profiting from their name, image and likeness, Penn State athletics has introduced its own program to “aide students in understanding and growing their brand.”

Penn State’s STATEment program will take Nittany Lion athletes through a series of education programs prioritizing entrepreneurship.

Exciting new opportunities on the horizon for our students in the areas of education and entrepreneurship. Building Impact by making their STATEment. #WeAre #STATEment https://t.co/WGhh2WXbXP pic.twitter.com/g9pnML6kDZ — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) July 1, 2021

As a part of STATEment, Penn State has partnered with two organizations that will serve as resources for student athletes looking to make the most of their experience as entrepreneurs.

INFLCR will assist in content distribution to help Nittany Lion athletes establish and promote their brands, while Spry will supply student-athletes with an educational platform on the basis of entrepreneurship and NIL.

A number of student-athletes have already begun to build their brand and start to profit off of their NIL, with football players such as Derrick Tangelo and Brandon Smith signing with YOKE Gaming and Sean Clifford having his likeness on a T-shirt.

