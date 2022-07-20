Baseball April 20

Medlar Field at Lubrano Park hosts Penn State's baseball game against Mount St. Mary's on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 in University Park, PA. Penn State defeated Mount St. Mary's 11-6.

 Danny Gotwals

Penn State will continue hosting a variety of high school sports championships in 2023 and beyond, according to a release Wednesday.

The Nittany Lions' respective sport venues will play host to the baseball, softball, boys' volleyball and girls' lacrosse championships from 2023 through 2026. Penn State previously hosted the baseball and softball championships for 11 years and the boys' volleyball championships since 2005.

The events will be held as part of a "PIAA Spring Sport Championships Festival," which will consist of all four events in one weekend in mid-June.

