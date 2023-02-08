Penn State added a new face to its athletics department hierarchy this morning.

Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Pat Kraft brought on Brandi Stewart as a deputy athletics director for administration and external operations, a role she'll begin on March 13.

Stuart, who spent two years at Texas Tech as the executive senior associate athletics director and senior woman administrator, will hold various responsibilities, including overseeing creative content and branding, athletics integrity and student-athlete development and enrichment.

Aside from Stuart's hire, Kristina Peterson was promoted to senior associate athletics director for communications and content – while also overseeing the video services division.

