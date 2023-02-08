Nittany Lion

The Nittany Lion Mascot welcomes the crowd to the Penn State football game on Saturday, September 10, 2022 in State College, Pa against Ohio University. Penn State went on to defeat Ohio 46-10. 

 Casey Loughlin

Penn State added a new face to its athletics department hierarchy this morning.

Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Pat Kraft brought on Brandi Stewart as a deputy athletics director for administration and external operations, a role she'll begin on March 13.

Stuart, who spent two years at Texas Tech as the executive senior associate athletics director and senior woman administrator, will hold various responsibilities, including overseeing creative content and branding, athletics integrity and student-athlete development and enrichment.

Aside from Stuart's hire, Kristina Peterson was promoted to senior associate athletics director for communications and content – while also overseeing the video services division.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags