Penn State fans will now have a new avenue to express their opinions on all facets of Penn State's athletic programs.

The university announced the creation of the Nittany Lion Feedback Program, which will allow fans to share their experience and thoughts on Penn State's 31 varsity teams.

The program will be virtual and will consist of 2,000 total fans across various demographics who will be asked for their input 1-2 times per month and will be chosen from students, season ticket holders, recent graduates and more.

There are also four goals associated with the new program:

1.) Allow for a better "You Said, We Listened" communication format over the long term

2.) Gain highly representative feedback from all corners of our fan base

3.) Pilot new ideas, projects or methods prior to implementation.

4.) Focus Athletics’ time and resources on initiatives which matter most to fans.

Select fans will receive email invitations in the next week with the opportunity to apply for the program that will have one-year terms, the first one starting March 2021 and running until May 2022.

