The Opening Ceremony for the 2020 Olympics kick off on Thursday, and there’s a number of current and former Penn State athletes that will take the stage in Tokyo.

Each event can be livestreamed from the NBC Olympics website (nbcolympics.com), and a full schedule can be found on the same page or at olympics.com.

Below is a comprehensive list of when the Nittany Lion representatives will be competing.

Fencing: Andrew Mackiewicz, Kaito Streets, Mohamed Hassan

Andrew Mackiewicz and Kaito Streets will begin their quest for the men’s sabre gold medal on Friday at 8 p.m EST.

Mohamed Hassan, who spent his time as a foil competitor at Penn State, will see his first action on Sunday, starting at 8 p.m.

The sabre semifinals and medal matches will take place starting at 5 a.m. on Saturday, and the foil semifinals and medal matches begin at 5 a.m. on Monday.

Swim and dive: Gabe Castaño, Melissa Rodriguez, Shane Ryan

Former Nittany Lion Shane Ryan will compete in three events for Ireland, the 100 backstroke, 100 butterfly and 800 freestyle relay.

The men’s 100 backstroke heats begin at 7 a.m. Sunday, the 800 freestyle relay at 7 a.m Tuesday, and the 100 butterfly at 7 a.m. Thursday, July 29.

Gabe Castaño will be competing in the 50 freestyle, which begins at 6 a.m. Friday, July 30.

Lastly, Melissa Rodriguez will appear in the women’s 100 breaststroke at 7 a.m. Sunday and the 200 breaststroke at 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 28.

Track and field: Joe Kovacs, Michael Shuey

Joe Kovacs enters his second Olympics representing the Nittany Lions and Michael Shuey embarks on his first gold medal trek.

Kovacs’ first chance to compete for the shot put gold comes in qualifiers at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, and the finals begin at 10:05 p.m. Wednesday.

Shuey’s first javelin throws will be at 8:05 a.m. on Tuesday with the finals starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7.

Volleyball: Matt Anderson, Max Holt, Aaron Russell, Micha Hancock, Haleigh Washington, Megan Courtney

Penn State has a number of representatives on the men’s and women’s volleyball teams.

The U.S. men’s team begins its first pool play match at 8:45 a.m. Saturday, and the women’s trek kicks off at 10:05 p.m.

Group play will continue with matches roughly every other day for the men and women before the quarterfinals begin on Tuesday, July 27.

Should the teams make it that far, the men’s gold medal match begins at 8:15 a.m. Saturday Aug. 7, and the women’s begins at 12:30 a.m. Sunday Aug. 8.

Soccer: Alyssa Naeher

Penn State’s lone representative on the U.S women’s soccer team will get started with group play at 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The next group match is Saturday at 7:30 a.m., followed by Tuesday at 4 a.m.

The women’s semifinals start at 7 a.m. Monday, and the gold medal match begins at 10 p.m. on Thursday Aug. 5.

Wrestling: David Taylor

David Taylor’s journey toward a wrestling gold at the 86 kilogram weight class starts with the round of 16 at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Should he make it there, Taylor will compete in the semifinals and medal matches on Thursday Aug. 5 at 5:15 a.m.