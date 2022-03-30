Penn State announced the first step in replacing Sandy Barbour Wednesday.

The university, along with TurnkeyZRG, will begin a "nationwide" search for Barbour's successor and the next Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, according to a release from Penn State.

The release states that TurnkeyZRG is "the leading executive search firm in the sports and entertainment industries."

In March, Barbour announced her intention to retire at some point in the summer after leading Penn State's athletic department for eight years.

