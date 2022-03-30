Sandy Barbour, Jesse Luketa, Iowa-PSU

Athletic Director Sandy Barbour and linebacker Jesse Luketa (40) sing the alma mater at the end of the game against Iowa at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. No. 17 Penn State defeated No. 18 Iowa 30-24.

 Courtney Taylor

Penn State announced the first step in replacing Sandy Barbour Wednesday.

The university, along with TurnkeyZRG, will begin a "nationwide" search for Barbour's successor and the next Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, according to a release from Penn State.

The release states that TurnkeyZRG is "the leading executive search firm in the sports and entertainment industries."

In March, Barbour announced her intention to retire at some point in the summer after leading Penn State's athletic department for eight years.

