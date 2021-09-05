Penn State alumni Shawn Morelli and Jacob Schrom both represented the United States in the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo.

Morelli, a 1998 graduate with a degree in history, walked away with a gold medal in the women's road cycling C4 time trial and a silver medal in the women's C4 3,000-meter individual pursuit track cycling.

Schrom, a 2011 Penn State graduate, received sixth place in the men's 107-kilogram powerlifting competition.

This was Schrom's paralympic debut, while U.S. Army veteran Morelli is now a four-time Paralympic medalist.

