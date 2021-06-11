One of Penn State's attractions will be opening back up after an extended 15-month closure.

The Penn State All-Sports Museum will reopen on to the public on July 6, per a release from Penn State Athletics.

The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

The museum will feature a special exhibition titled "Unbeaten & Uncrowned: 11 Teams 100 Years" when it reopens. The exhibition will feature the 11 undefeated Penn State football teams that were not recognized as national champions.

Admission is by suggested donations of $5 for adults and $3 for seniors, students and children.

