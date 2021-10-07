It is going to be spooky at the Penn State All-Sports Museum this Halloween season.

The All-Sports Museum is set to host its 12th annual Trick or Treat Night on Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Student-athletes will be handing out candy to the guests at the front entrance of the museum on Curtin Road.

There is no fee to attend the event. However, donations to the museum have been encouraged.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE