The NWSL Draft, held at the United Soccer Coaches Convention on Jan. 12, turned dreams into reality for women’s soccer players Penelope Hocking and Ally Schlegel.

The draft consists of four rounds with 48 total picks, and the Chicago Red Stars utilized two of their four to select both Hocking and Schlegel.

The two only played one season together at Penn State, as Hocking joined the blue and white as a graduate transfer from USC.

Yet, they became fast friends and a lethal duo on offensive attacks, resulting in a combined 20 goals and 14 assists.

“The most important thing about Schlegel and [Hocking] is that they hate to lose. They are two of the most competitive people that you’ve ever been around,” coach Erica Dambach told The Daily Collegian.

Hocking was keen on winning a Big Ten Championship last season after playing four years in the Pac-12, and Schlegel shared that drive.

“We both do whatever it takes to win, but we’ll also have fun doing it,” Hocking told the Collegian, “and I think [Schlegel’s] one of my closest friends because of it.”

Because of their strong connection, leading up to the draft they worried they would become rivals. If that happened, they committed to still remain close and root for one another regardless.

They are each other's biggest cheerleaders.

Prior to Schlegel hearing her name called, she recalls texting Hocking moments before: “P had texted me like, ‘What if?’ [and] I’m like, ‘Don’t even tell me that, like that would be insane.’ And so just the fact that it all happened was just incredible.”

Like with any sport, being drafted is such a proud moment proving that all the hard work paid off, and Dambach got to watch that first-hand as Hocking and Schlegel were each selected.

“As soon as Schlegel’s name was called, Penelope came running over. It was just, I mean… you could make a movie out of that moment and their genuine joy and excitement. They lost their minds, and they got lost in the moment in all, all good ways,” Dambach said.

With 2023 being a World Cup year, most teams drafted players to increase the depth of their rosters. When July and August roll around, several players around the league will join national teams and head down under to New Zealand and Australia.

The Chicago Red Stars did just that in drafting two forwards (Hocking and Schlegel) and two midfielders: Grace Yochum from Oklahoma State and Sophie Jones from Duke.

Red Stars head coach Chris Petrucelli identified at the end of last season that the team would need some more offensive playmakers, especially since star forward Mallory Swanson (formerly Pugh) will more than likely represent the red, white and blue.

When scouting Hocking and Schlegel, Petrucelli deemed them as “dangerous attackers” because of their ability to create and score goals.

The Red Stars hoped to select Hocking in the first round, but they rated her going anywhere from picks three to five, and they held the seventh.

“I actually said to our staff, I hope somebody screws this up in front of us to give us a chance [because] we really didn’t think she would be available,” Petrucelli told the Collegian.

With an early second-round pick, the Red Stars elected to go for a much-needed midfielder in Yochum and hoped that Schlegel would still be there by the time they could select again at 23.

While the Penn State connection was not in the forefront of Petrucelli’s mind at the time of picking Schlegel, it will definitely be an added bonus, not only for the team, but for each other.

“I think that they will bring each other confidence,” Dambach said. “[They’ll] give each other the ability to ride the highs and lows [and] talk themselves through the tougher times.”

Considering Petrucelli and his staff had them “rated as players that could start in this league,” they can rely on their established connection and friendship to their advantage.

On the Red Stars, Hocking and Schlegel will join Alyssa Naeher, who is another Penn State alumna.

“My time at Penn State was huge for my development: teaching me how to be a pro, teaching me how to go about day-to-day life of managing sports with life and getting that balance to be effective,” Naeher told the Collegian.

The lessons she learned as a Nittany Lion are those she still holds as a Red Star and USWNT goalie.

Upon hearing two Penn Staters were drafted to her club, Naeher immediately looked forward to having them join.

“As a veteran player on a club, to have players coming in from a program that I obviously have a great deal of respect for, I know the type of people that we’re getting,” Naeher said.

Carrying that Penn State mentality is something Naeher has done and something Hocking and Schlegel look to hold onto as they begin their professional careers.

“Penn State is just so embedded in me,” Schlegel said. “I will always carry our pillars at the top of my mind when I go and train and just having the attitude of a champion and cultivating a united family around me.”

A big aspect of the program is being blue collar: hard-working players who never stop grinding through any training session or game — essentially just doing whatever it takes.

Hocking reflects that Penn State helped sharpen her competitive edge and develop her want to win, but she also emphasized the respect needed in a team so everyone can be on the same page.

These core values are not limited to the field. These players have embodied those qualities and believe they will be lifelong mantras.

“That’s just something I want to carry with me for the rest of my life because it’s led me to this moment, and I’ve gotten a lot of success from that mentality,” Hocking said. “I think it’ll just take me even further in my career.”

Genuine is a word that both Hocking and Schlegel stress to explain their love for soccer — their passion is undeniable.

From a motivational standpoint, they both dig into their internal joy; they just love playing. That love paired with their competitiveness has always been enough to keep going.

Many people dream to become professional athletes as kids growing up, but for Schlegel it was an “intentional dream.” During college, “it started to get more real and real.”

However, for Hocking, growing up she never realized the NWSL could give her this opportunity. She idolized Megan Rapinoe and Abby Wambach and knew she wanted to be just like them.

It wasn’t until college when she saw her teammates enter the draft, do well in the league and absolutely love it, that she thought the NWSL could be a possibility for herself.

“I’ve just always wanted to get better,” Hocking said. “I wouldn’t be doing this as long, I wouldn’t want to continue my career if I wasn’t having a lot of fun [and] if I didn’t love being out there training every day.”

