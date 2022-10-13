Thursday night highlighted the best of what Penn State’s offense can do to a defense. In their duel against Wisconsin, the Nittany Lions won the game 3-0

The blistering offense came out and took care of business, pounding the other side until it cracked.

Fifth-year option Penelope Hocking broke away and finished an amazing play, making her fifth goal of the year.

To add on to the first half, senior Payton Linnehan bagged her second goal this season to make the score 2-0.

When things seemed over and done with, Elle Kershner put the nail in the coffin, finishing off an exhausted Wisconsin team 3-0.

Linnehan’s first goal came from the very first game against Duquesne, winning the game 3-0.

The Douglas, Massachusetts, native is playing in what could be her final year with the team, and has been willing to give the team everything she has before she leaves.

It was going to be hard for her to stand out in this campaign, with stars such as Penelope Hocking and Ally Schlegel taking up most of the spotlight.

Another reason No. 12 has struggled to shine has been injuries. She faced an injury last year that prevented her from playing throughout the season and saw some time this year on the sideline.

Also, it’s been a new role for Linnehan to allow the rookies to spread their wings, giving chances to them she would normally take herself.

However, she isn’t one to be greedy with the ball, racking three assists in the minutes she has played with the squad.

The 5-foot-6 player gave her insight on her career so far with the team and what her plan is going forward.

“It gives me confidence knowing that I can face adversity and come back stronger, having a whole team behind me,” Linnehan said.

Linnehan is a strong player, but even stronger when she has an army such as the blue and white beside her. This team is becoming an entire, deadly unit, but one that has each other’s back.

Coach Erica Dambach has been one to get Linnehan back up on her feet, especially when she went down last year to a brutal injury.

Dambach said Linnehan is “a difference maker” for the unit, making her presence known every time she steps on Jeffrey Field.

“She makes a difference,” Dambach said, “we’re ready to have her for 90 minutes a game. She’s coming back.”

In replacement of Linnehan, freshman Amelia White has been filling in her shoes, giving the team that extra burst to keep going and stay level-headed without one of the team’s star players.

White is a star in the making, earning her playing time while Linnehan was able to take some time to herself and bounce back to help her team in dire need.

In the game against Wisconsin, she did just that, scoring a goal after dealing with adversity.

“I’ve been in and out with some injuries, so today felt good to finally be on the score sheet,” Linnehan said. “My teammates have obviously been super supportive of me in that sense.”

With the addition of Linnehan back in the lineup, it adds great depth and leadership to the team before the tournament comes.

She will be counted on heavily in the next few games following Big Ten play, trying to showcase the best of what Penn State can offer.

A key thing for Linnehan is to help senior Ally Schlegel develop forwards — such as White — into the players they are now.

Trying to get them accustomed to how a Big Ten team plays could be hard in a very short amount of time, but it is more of a possibility now that Linnehan is back and ready to go.

The elite forward is all about bouncing back whenever she gets down, which is what this team is all about. If Linnehan, Schlegel and Hocking all remain healthy, this dynamic trio can be the best in the conference.

