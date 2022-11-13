Coming into the NCAA Tournament, Penn State was in a groove going up against Quinnipiac.

After a chaotic first round, the blue and white was level-headed and finished business, beating

the Bobcats 4-1.

To start things off, the Nittany Lions ignited with an overloading amount of shots, punishing the opposition early on.

Being a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the unit played accordingly to its ranking.

Even after being crowned Big Ten Tournament Champions, the Nittany Lions played with the same hunger and passion they had been all season long.

To its norm, Penn State got the first goal of the game, which summed up the first half.

It would seem the Nittany Lions had a night out with the number of shots they conjured up. At the end of the first, the unit had accumulated a total of 13 shots.

As the blue and white continue to ignite its flame, the heart of the club has been off the charts.

Coach Erica Dambach put in a word regarding where the team’s heart is whenever it is ready to step on Jeffrey Field.

“Their mentality has been good preparing for this,” Dambach mentioned. “It’s a fresh start. Second, it’s just our standard. Make sure we’re playing to our standard and I think at times it slipped today, but I think overall these guys were out here to win.”

This set of athletes has experienced it all, but they have experienced it as a team.

The family bond has been what’s propelled this team forward to new heights, accomplishing major feats in doing so.

Out of the locker room, Bobcat coach Dave Clark had his team ready. Markela Bejleri fired a beauty off her left foot, trickling over Katherine Asman for the equalizer.

Something unusual for the fans of Penn State was seeing their team answer the call, getting the lead right back from Quinnipiac.

The star of the match, Payton Linnehan, was off to the races, winning the battle to the ball. In front of the goal, the senior curved one around Sofia Lospinoso, changing the score to 2-1.

According to Linnehan, she was confident the game would end in Penn State’s favor, the same confidence Ally Schlegel had during the Big Ten finals.

“We had a little huddle after they scored,” Linnehan said. “There was no doubt we were still gonna win this game.”

The confidence was in the air as Dambach trusted one of her leading goal-scorers to ring the bell.

“I had no doubt Linnehan was gonna answer it,” Dambach said.

The Douglass, Massachusetts, native’s goal was the first of many to come for Penn State. Penelope Hocking and Cori Dyke both notched a goal each to extend the lead to 4-1.

Being champions now, team’s are going to use Penn State’s strengths against them, such as shutting down Schlegel.

Dambach knew she had to act on her toes. In doing so, she made the call in putting Linnehan up front where Schlegel normally plays.

“Just trying to use all of our weapons and we felt like coming out of halftime that Payton high was the right option,” Dambach said. “It paid off and she had all sorts in that first half. We wanted her speed and how aggressive she’d been right off the opening whistle. I thought we’d throw something different at ‘em.”

With the move, someone had to step up and play in Linnehan’s role. Without further consideration, the team immediately pointed to freshman Amelia White.

White stepped up to the occasion under the lights, playing with heart and confidence while filling the role.

Linnehan noticed the rookie's play and added her own remarks to what she thought about the star in the making.

“Ameila was a complete difference-maker,” Linnehan said. “With Schlegel allowing me on top, she was the perfect person for the ‘Linnehan’s role’ job and she created several opportunities. She was great on defense and her impact is invaluable to us.”

Penn State may have to lean more on its versatility rather than its playmakers as its next competitor, West Virginia, will review the tape and come ready to wipe out names such as Schlegel and Linnehan.

