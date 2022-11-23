Although a day early, Penn State feasted on the power play.

Behind a duo of goals on the man-advantage, the Nittany Lions defeated Alaska Fairbanks on Wednesday 2-1 for their first series sweep since their tilt with Wisconsin in late October.

To start the opening period, it seemed the same blue and white unit that almost allowed Alaska Fairbanks to mount a comeback in Game 1 on Tuesday was out on the ice for the series finale.

For much of the frame the Nanooks smothered the Nittany Lions, containing the home team in its own zone and holding its backs against the wall.

Alaska Fairbanks broke through the blue and white defense just past the halfway mark of the period on a slick deck from sophomore forward Anton Rubtsov to take a one-goal lead.

After holding a Penn State defender on his hip around the net, Rubtsov stopped on a dime, backtracked toward the net and slapped it past an off-guard Liam Souliere for his third goal of the season.

For just the fourth time in 16 games this season, the Nittany Lions didn’t open the scoring, but they quickly answered after the Nanooks were called for a minor penalty just minutes later.

Brady Risk’s slashing call led to sophomore forward Ryan Kirwan scoring his second goal in as many nights. After struggling to score on the man-advantage early in the campaign, Penn State has scored on the power play in three of its last four matchups.

Under 40 seconds into the man-advantage and its foot on the gas pedal, the blue and white caused chaos in front of the net as Alaska Fairbanks senior netminder Matt Radomsky couldn’t corral the loose puck, leaving a wide-open net for Kirwan’s sixth of the year.

Both units were aggressive to open the second period, but stout goaltending and a little help from the iron kept the score knotted at one after 40 minutes of play.

Midway through the middle frame, each team had an opportunity to take the lead on back-to-back possessions. First it was the Nanooks, with a frenzy in front of Souliere, and then it was the Nittany Lions turn as junior defenseman Christian Berger rang the iron on his shot from the blue line.

Later in the second, Alaska Fairbanks was given a prime scoring opportunity with a five-minute man-advantage to close the second. Graduate student Ashton Calder received a major penalty for his hit to an opposing skater’s head with just over six minutes to play.

Throwing their bodies in front of every puck thrown at the net, the Nittany Lions fended off the Nanooks’ attack to keep it a 1-1 game.

Like much of the match, both goalies were solid between the pipes to open the third period, holding off the attack on every rush, but Penn State’s high-octane offense could only be contained for so long.

Approaching the midway point of the third, Alaska Fairbanks sent a skater to the sin bin after a hooking penalty gifted the blue and white its third power-play opportunity of the night.

A scramble in front of Radomsky wreaked havoc on the Nanooks’ netminder, giving the Nittany Lions their first lead of the game with just under 11 minutes remaining in regulation.

With just over two minutes remaining in the game, Alaska-Fairbanks pulled its goaltender for the extra skater in search of the equalizer, but the blue and white staved off the last-second push for its 13th win of the season.

After celebrating a series sweep over a Thanksgiving feast, Penn State will get back on the ice in preparation for a tough matchup with Ohio State at Pegula Ice Arena.

Followed by the annual Teddy Bear Toss in Game 2 at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, the blue and white will open the two-game series against the Buckeyes at 7 p.m. on Dec. 3.

