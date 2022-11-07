Two Penn State athletes earned CHA weekly honors after notable performances in the teams series against Mercyhurst.

Junior goalie Josie Bothun and Freshman defender Kendall Butze won weekly honors for their contributions to the Nittany Lions in the team's 1-1 series outcome against the Lakers.

Bothun was named CHA Goalie of the Week after compiling 41 saves against Mercyhurst, finishing the series with a .932 save percentage. The Minnesota native captured her seventh win this season, and earned the 11th CHA weekly honor of her career.

Butze was given the CHA Rookie of the Week honor, after putting together three assists against the Lakers — totaling eight points so far this season. This is the freshman defender’s first CHA weekly honor.

Fifth-year forward Eleri MacKay was named an honorable mention for CHA Forward of the Week, while Butze was also named an honorable mention for Defender of the Week.

