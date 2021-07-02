Penn State vs Minnesota

Joe Kovacs holds his Rio Summer Olympics Silver Medal at Penn State vs Minnesota football game at the Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016.

 Devam Shah

Two Penn State alumni are off to Tokyo.

Former Nittany Lions Joe Kovacs and Michael Shuey will represent the U.S. track and field team in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Kovacs placed second in the 2016 Olympic Games and placed second in this year's Olympic Trials with his shot put throw of 21.66 meters.

Shuey also placed second at the Olympic Trials with his javelin throw of 79.24 meters. The 2017 Penn State alumnus makes the first Olympic appearance of his career.

