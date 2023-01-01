Two former Penn State players signed with Criollas de Caguas to play professionally in the island of Puerto Rico.

Setter Seleisa Elisaia and outside hitter Kashauna Williams are kicking off their pro careers on Feb. 2, when the league begins its regular season.

Criollas de Caguas is known for its 14 championship titles, including seven back-to-back crowns. There are six official teams in the Liga de Voleibol Superior Femenino (LVSF) in Puerto Rico.

Elisaia and Williams finished their Nittany Lion careers in the Round of 16 in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, and will now be two of the three non-natives in the Criollas de Caguas.

