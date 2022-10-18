Penn State softball v. Indiana, team

Penn State picked up a highly touted recruit in the Class of 2024.

Outfielder Natalie Lieto announced her commitment to the Nittany Lions via Twitter on Oct. 12.

Hailing from Monroe, Connecticut, Lieto plays for Masuk High School and Rhode Island Thunder 18U National-Lotti.

The high school junior has been named All-State first team twice and is currently ranked as the 28th-best player in the Class of 2024 by Extra Inning Softball.

