Penn State Men's Soccer vs. Ohio State, Greg Dalby and Rieple (12)

Associate head coach Greg Dalby and defender Nicholas Rieple (12) walk off after first half during the Penn State men's soccer game against Ohio State on Jeffrey Field on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Penn State 1-0.

 Gianna Galli

A former Nittany Lions coach is heading west.

Oregon State has hired former Penn State men’s soccer associate head coach Greg Dalby as its new head coach.

Dalby has been on the blue and white’s coaching staff since 2018.

Now, he’ll look to guide a Beavers team to greater heights after a 7-4-6 performance in 2022.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags