A former Nittany Lions coach is heading west.
Oregon State has hired former Penn State men’s soccer associate head coach Greg Dalby as its new head coach.
#BeaverNation, join us in welcoming our new head coach, Greg Dalby!📰 - https://t.co/SCe4JHLicV#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/RBDZg3c76H— Oregon State Men's Soccer (@BeaverMSoccer) January 26, 2023
Dalby has been on the blue and white’s coaching staff since 2018.
Now, he’ll look to guide a Beavers team to greater heights after a 7-4-6 performance in 2022.
