Led by legendary coach Russ Rose, Penn State built a dynasty like no other.

During his tenure in Happy Valley, the Nittany Lions secured seven national championships and 17 Big Ten titles. Most impressively, the blue and white qualified for 40 consecutive NCAA Tournaments under Rose’s leadership.

Following Penn State’s second-round exit in 2021, the 68-year-old coach called it a career, beginning a new era of Penn State volleyball in the process. This brought on a very rare need for the program: a new head coach.

For just the third time in the team’s history, it would have to hire a new top dog.

The athletic department kept its coaching hire in house, promoting assistant Katie Schumacher-Cawley to the position on Jan. 10.

Schumacher-Cawley played for Rose from 1999-2002, helping lead the Nittany Lions to their first ever national championship.

This isn’t the 42-year-old’s first rodeo, either, as she held coaching positions with both UIC and Penn after graduating from Penn State in 2002.

Attempting to replace the success of one of the sport’s most storied coaches is a tall task for anyone, but it gets even tougher when looking at the pieces Penn State lost in the offseason.

Soon after Rose’s retirement, several players put their names into the transfer portal, including three impact starters.

Middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord was one of the blue and white’s biggest threats on the court, using her 6-foot-4 frame to not only smash the ball past defenders but also wall out opposing attackers.

A four-time AVCA All-American, Hord will use her final year of eligibility to play for one of Penn State’s biggest rivals in Nebraska. Her departure leaves a large hole to fill, as the senior had the most blocks and second-most kills on the team last season.

Often, those kills were assisted by setter Gabby Blossom, who was the hallmark of consistency during her time in State College. The offense funneled through Blossom, who racked up over 2,000 assists in her career.

For the first time in four years, Penn State will need a new setter, as Blossom transferred to San Diego for her final year of eligibility.

While defenders are often overshadowed, it was hard to miss libero Jenna Hampton when she made jaw-dropping dives on the regular to keep rallies alive.

The Tampa, Florida, native served as the backstop for several strong Nittany Lion teams, racking up 1,077 digs in 112 total matches. Hampton will return south next season, joining South Carolina and leaving the blue and white without an experienced libero on the roster.

Two younger, high-potential players also walked out of the door, leaving Schumacher-Cawley and her staff with even fewer options.

Junior outside hitter Annie Cate Fitzpatrick started all 16 games as a freshman, but after seeing less playing time last year, decided she wanted a fresh opportunity. Fitzpatrick will return to her home state and join Florida’s program.

Lastly, senior setter Emily Oerther is also joining an SEC program, playing for Mississippi State next season.

This stings for the blue and white, as it could have used Oerther’s services at the setter position after Blossom’s departure.

Of course, Penn State made some moves of its own, securing three high-impact transfers in the offseason.

On Feb. 3, the team announced the addition of outside hitter Kashauna Williams from Long Beach State. Williams was a playmaker during her three years in the Big West, totaling just under 1,200 kills in her career.

The Nittany Lions also secured a Purdue transfer, middle blocker Taylor Trammell, to fill in the gaps up front.

Trammell is a perfect fit for a team that needs defensive help. In each of her two years with the Boilermakers, the 6-foot-2 Trammell led the team in blocks per set.

The front line keeps getting scarier with the inclusion of Utah transfer Zoe Weatherington, who can make teams pay with her ball skills on offense and defense, similar to Hord.

With these transfers, Penn State ultimately didn’t lose too much but instead reloaded with even more firepower.

Pair these newcomers with returning middle blocker Allie Holland and outside hitter Anjelina Starck, and the Nittany Lions look just fine offensively.

After starting 11 games as a true freshman, Starck should see even more opportunities as a young athlete oozing with potential. Holland, on the other hand, has already arrived and has a chance to be one of the team’s highest-scoring players in her junior season.

As for its newest libero, the blue and white could turn to either junior Maddy Bilinovic or sophomore Cassie Kuerschen, who both dominated at the position in high school.

The biggest question mark on the whole squad is at setter, where no returning player is listed at the position on the roster.

Nonetheless, there is no shortage of talent for Schumacher-Cawley to work with in her first season at the helm.

It’ll take a lot for Penn State’s newest coach to reach Rose’s level, but it appears she’ll have the resources to start on that path.

