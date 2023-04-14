After years of speculation and buildup, history was finally made on Friday when The Daily Collegian and Onward State competed in a hotly contested game of dodgeball.

With rumors dating back to before the pandemic, the game became a reality after Collegian Editor-In-Chief Megan Swift and Onward Managing Editor Gabe Angieri solidified the plans on Jan. 30. The two publications squared off at the East Halls basketball court, and in the end Onward State won in resounding fashion, taking three contests in a best-of-5 series.

The first matchup took place between Team O and Team Collegian, and the action began in swift fashion. Team Collegian was dealt a tough hand early after managing editor Courtney Benedetto and football reporter Zach Allen were met with early eliminations.

Collegian social media editor Andrew Buckman brought the energy and intimidation from the jump, securing several eliminations. However, he was soon caught off guard by a dart from Onward football reporter Nolan Wick.

From here, Onward State continued to diminish the Collegian’s numbers. But before the opening contest was over, the Collegian attempted to mount a three-personl comeback.

Digital managing editor Will Aguirre, lifestyle editor Sarah Pellis and men’s lacrosse reporter AJ Piazza all logged ample court time, picking off several opposing players. But once Aguirre found himself eliminated, the writing seemed on the wall.

With nine players left standing, Onward State was victorious in Game 1.

The middle battle saw Team S battle Team Daily, setting loose a second batch of journalists turned competitors.

This round of action saw Collegian news editor and managing editor-elect Olivia Estright prove this competition WAS that deep, putting forth an iron-man performance that saw her as the last woman standing for her squad.

Alert from the jump, Estright knew all too well what Onward senior Frankie Marzano was planning. She caught a dodgeball Marzano chucked at her, thus eliminating one of the blog’s heavy hitters.

From here, Estright led a group of impassioned Collegian staffers during what was arguably the news outlet’s most competitive round of play. Football reporter Joel Haas and general assignment videographer Jude Wozniak came out displaying Sam Howell-level arm talent, garnering a few impressive eliminations.

This duo was the heart and soul of the Collegian’s middle-round unit, but unfortunately the numbers’ game eventually caught up with them.

Despite a weaker showing than Round 1, Onward State still had less players bow out than its opposition. It eventually came down to Estright and baseball reporter Jacob Hayes as the Collegian’s only hope.

Once Hayes went down, Estright stood against five determined Onward staffers, led by a determined Angieri.

Estright continued her incredible run, narrowly avoiding a number of dangerous flying objects. Ultimately, Angieri’s crew found a way and sent Estright to the sidelines to go up 2-0.

Needing a huge comeback effort, Swift, alongside news editor and Editor-In-Chief elect Nick Stonesifer, attempted to rally the troops with an impassioned speech.

With Team Collegian and Team O squaring off once more, the Collegian hoped for a change in pace. Yet, Onward State proved it wasn’t playing around.

Onward’s staffers grabbed seven of the eight balls sitting in neutral territory to begin the game and once again eliminated Buckman and Allen in the early goings.

Other key components of the Collegian’s team culture, columnist Braden Dyreson and features and investigations editor Phoebe Cykosky, were also shown the door almost immediately.

However, photo editor Jackson Ranger, lifestyle editor Victoria Gough and lifestyle reporter Mercedes Hamilton each were prepared to battle tooth and nail to the finish line.

The trio outlasted their teammates’ court time considerably and weren’t intimidated by another large man advantage for Onward State.

Yet, for the third and final time, this valiant effort was only temporary. First, Ranger was eliminated. Then, Gough was picked off. Finally, Hamilton had to face nearly the entirety of Team O all alone.

Like a pack of hyenas, Onward State just kept the pressure on, and eventually earned the win by crossing the final name off its list.