As the competition gets thicker in the 2021 Olympics, current and former Penn State athletes have certainly seen their ups and downs since the games began on July 23.

A lot has played out in Tokyo over the course of two weeks — here’s how the Nittany Lions performed in Week 2.

Fencing: Mohamed Hassan, Kaito Streets

Mohammed Hassan competed in men’s foil individual and team events over the past week, however, it was not the strongest line of performances for the Penn State alum.

Representing Egypt, Hassan lost 15-6 in the foil individual table of 32.

Hassan also fenced with the Egyptian foil team, which had a slightly better showing. It fell in the quarterfinal to gold-medal winning France, placing eighth overall in the tournament.

Kaito Streets, though he fell in the individual sabre quarterfinal on July 24, competed as a member of the men’s sabre team tournament for Japan.

Streets and Team Japan lost 32-45 in the table of 16 to Egypt last Wednesday.

Swimming: Shane Ryan, Melissa Rodriguez, Gabe Castaño

Melissa Rodriguez, who graduated in 2016, participated in the women’s 100m and 200m breaststroke on July 25 and last Wednesday.

Though the Chihuahua, Mexico, native couldn’t nab a medal in either of the events, she finished fourth in her 200m heat and sixth in her 100m group. She did not move on to the semifinals in either event.

Shane Ryan, representing Ireland, also came just short of winning a medal in the two events he’s competed in thus far.

Ryan finished fourth in his heat for the men’s 100m butterfly last Thursday, but he did not move on to the semifinals.

The Irish didn’t fare much better in the team event, either. They finished eighth in their heat and did not move on to the finals.

Lastly, Gabe Castaño competed for Mexico in the 50m freestyle, but he experienced the same fate as his Nittany Lion counterparts. He placed fifth in his heat but didn’t advance past that stage.

Volleyball: Matt Anderson, Max Holt, Aaron Russell, Micha Hancock, Haleigh Washington, Megan Courtney

After a stretch of preliminary rounds dating back to July 24, the U.S. men failed to make the quarterfinals.

Taking an early loss 3-1 from Russia on day three of preliminaries, Team USA had a lot of ground to gain back to make the knockout rounds. However, an untimely 3-0 defeat to Argentina on the final day of group matches sealed the fate for the United States and its former Nittany Lions.

On the women’s side, the trio of Micha Hancock, Haleigh Washington and alternate Megan Courtney have fared well through the early stages of competition.

Going into its final preliminary matchup on Monday against Italy, the women’s team has gone 3-1 with its lone defeat at the hands of ROC. Then, Team USA cleaned up group play with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Italy.

Rugby: Kayla Cannett

The U.S. women’s rugby team competed from last Thursday through Saturday. In that stretch, it made it out of the preliminaries with wins against China, Japan and Australia before heading to the knockout round.

The U.S. women and Kayla Cannett fell short to Britain in the quarterfinal. However, Cannett still got to compete in the placement rounds, defeating China 33-14.

The United States placed sixth after a loss to Australia 17-7.

Cannett’s lone points came against China when she scored seven.

Soccer: Alyssa Naeher

After an upset 3-0 loss to Sweden on July 21 in group play, Team USA is beginning to pick up steam as it advances to the semifinal against Canada on Monday.

Since the loss to Sweden, the women’s team managed to make the playoffs partially on the back of Naeher, who held a shutout in a 0-0 draw against Australia.

Outside of the matchup against Sweden, Naeher allowed her only goal of the rest of the group stage against New Zealand on July 24. However, the goal came with little repercussion as Team USA rolled on to a 6-1 victory.

Naeher’s standout performance of the tournament thus far was in a quarterfinal matchup against the Netherlands. The match ended in a 2-2 victory for the United States on penalty kicks to send it to the semifinal.

In that game, Naeher proved herself as a clutch performer with three penalty kick saves, including two in the final stages and one in regulation.

Unfortunately for Team USA, it fell 1-0 in its semifinal match against Canada early Monday morning. However, the loss may hurt even worse because Naeher was injured early in the contest and did not return.

The Americans will play for the bronze medal against Australia on Thursday.

