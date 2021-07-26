With the Olympics now underway, some Penn State athletes are getting their feet wet in Tokyo.

The Nittany Lions have 16 athletes competing at the Games in sports like swimming and diving, fencing, soccer, volleyball, wrestling and track and field.

Some Penn State athletes have done better than others, but for most, this is their first Games. However, Nittany Lion veterans have shown their experience succeeding at their respective sports.

Here’s how the Penn State athletes have done after the first weekend of events.

Fencing: Andrew Mackiewicz, Kaito Streets

The Penn State fencers have gotten off to an up and down start.

American Andrew Mackiewicz passed through the Table of 64 with a win over Japan’s Tomohiro Shimamura 15-13, but he failed to make it further after a 15-7 loss to South Korea’s Oh Sang-uk.

Japan’s Kaito Streets also made it to the round of 32, beating Algeria’s Akram Bounabi 15-9.

But like Mackiewicz, Kaito did not make it out of the round of 32, losing to the United States' Eli Dershwitz.

Swimming: Shane Ryan and Melissa Rodriguez

It was a tough week for one Penn State swimmer in the pool and a historic week for another.

Former Nittany Lion Shane Ryan withdrew from all backstroke events because of back pain. However, Ryan will still try to compete in the 800 meter freestyle relay and the 100 meter butterfly for Ireland.

Former Penn State women’s swimmer Melissa Rodriguez competed in her first Olympic event this week, placing 30th in prelims for the 100 breaststroke.

Volleyball: Matt Anderson, Max Holt, Aaron Russell, Micha Hancock, Haleigh Washington, Megan Courtney

The U.S. men’s volleyball team that has Nittany Lions Matt Anderson, Max Holt and alternate Aaron Russell started off its gold medal campaign on July 17 against France.

The United States picked up the victory in its first group play match, sweeping three sets and taking down the French.

The next pool play match is set for July 25 when the United States takes on the Russian Olympic Committee. ROC won its first match of the Olympics as well, beating Argentina 3-1.

For the U.S. women’s volleyball team and Penn Staters Haleigh Washington, Micha Hancock and alternate Megan Courtney, group play started with a bang in a 3-0 sweep of Argentina.

The American women take on China next on July 26. China lost its first opener in straight sets against Turkey.

Soccer: Alyssa Naeher

Penn State’s lone soccer player on the U.S. women’s team didn’t have an ideal start.

The defending World Cup Champions started the Olympic campaign off against Sweden, losing in shutout fashion 3-0.

However, Team USA and the goalie Alyssa Naeher pulled it back together with a win over New Zealand 6-1.

In Group G, the Americans sit in second place behind only undefeated Sweden.

The U.S. takes on Australia in its next matchup on July 27.

