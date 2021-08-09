In the third and final week of the 2020 Olympics, Penn State’s participants made their final pushes toward a medal.

Numerous former Nittany Lions walked away with hardware — including a few who walked away with the highest honor.

Now that a tight medal race between the United States and China is over — including a late boost from some Penn Staters — here’s a look at Nittany Lions’ performances in Week 3.

Women’s Soccer: Alyssa Naeher

The U.S. Women’s National Team started Week 3 off with a loss that went deeper than the score. Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, former Penn State player and a standout performer throughout the Summer Games, was injured early in the Aug. 2 semifinal match against Canada.

The women’s team came out flat against rival Canada, and while Naeher’s replacement allowed just one goal in the match, Team USA’s offense couldn’t back her up.

Naeher’s injury held her out of the bronze medal match against Australia on Thursday, but the rest of Team USA sealed the deal in a 4-3 shootout.

Track and Field: Joe Kovacs, Michael Shuey

Former Penn State shot putter Joe Kovacs completed his journey to a second career Olympic medal.

In the group stage on Tuesday, Kovacs threw 20.93m, nabbing a spot to compete for a medal. The following day, the former Nittany Lion outdid himself, throwing 22.65m, just short of the gold medal.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Kovac’s medal was one of 41 silver medals for the United States.

However, javelin thrower Michael Shuey did not move on past qualifiers, missing on all three of his given throws.

Wrestling: David Taylor

On Tuesday, David Taylor competed in the round of 16 to begin his trek toward gold.

Taylor took care of his first round matchup in a 4-0 blowout. Quarterfinals didn’t prove any more difficult for the Penn State alumnus, as he won handedly 4-1

Moving on to the semifinals, Taylor cemented himself as one of the world’s top wrestlers, dominating India’s Punia Deepak 4-0 on Wednesday.

Taylor then reached the wrestling peak early Thursday morning with some late-match magic. He worked a takedown in the final seconds of the gold medal match to secure a 4-3 victory over Hassan Yazdanicharati.

Women’s Volleyball: Micha Hancock, Haleigh Washington

After a long stint of preliminary matches dating back to the opening days of the 2021 Olympics, Team USA finally began its tournament bouts on Wednesday.

In the quarterfinals, the women won without much resistance in a 3-0 sweep against the Dominican Republic. They built off the momentum, completing the semifinals with another 3-0 win against Serbia and taking them to the gold medal match.

With absolute dominance along the way, the United States won another gold medal off a third 3-0 sweep against Brazil. The American women gave up just four sets in their entire Olympic run.

Moreover, the gold medal win was especially important for Team USA, as it pushed the total gold medal count in the Americans’ favor over China for good.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State baseball earns commitment from class of 2023 middle infielder Michael DiMartini Coach Rob Cooper just received a boost to his 2023 recruiting class by adding a new infielde…