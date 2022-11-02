Throughout its 8-0 start, Penn State has seen a fair share of surprises.

Not everyone would’ve penciled the Nittany Lions in for such roaring success early on, and few would have predicted how productive they would be scoring the puck.

Along with the team success has come a number of breakout performers who also have exceeded expectations. One clear example is junior forward Xander Lamppa.

Lamppa wasn’t somebody who was expected to leave a huge mark on the blue and white this season, but in recent weeks he has started to cement himself as a regular in Guy Gadowsky’s lineup.

During his first two campaigns in Happy Valley, Lamppa only accumulated 10 points in 42 games while not always being a lock to suit up on gameday.

Early on this season, it looked like this pattern would continue, as Lamppa was inactive in two of the first four games of the season.

Yet, during both the St. Thomas and Wisconsin series, Lamppa found himself on the ice each time out. This led up to what proved a career weekend for the junior against the Badgers.

Lamppa totaled two assists, as well as his first goal of the year, during his squad’s first Big Ten action of the season. Now up to four points on the season, Lamppa may be in the position to continue succeeding.

Gadowsky said Lamppa’s elevated play came at a time where the team needed somebody to step up and create shots for others.

“With how this team shook out he was given the opportunity to play center, mostly by necessity,” Gadowsky said. “He got the opportunity, and he’s really taken advantage of it.”

Gadowsky notes the junior is now operating more as a center after being featured primarily as a wing in the past.

This slight change of role could have something to do with Lamppa’s success, but junior forward Tyler Paquette, a frequent linemate of Lamppa, thought it went beyond that.

“I really admire his work ethic in the gym, he’s always putting in extra reps,” Paquette said.

One place Lamppa has geared this work ethic toward is the faceoff department, an area where Paquette said these efforts have “directly correlated” to on-ice success.

On the season Lamppa put together a 42-21 record at the dot, putting him well above the team’s average of a 57.1% win percentage inside the circle.

Referencing this metric, Gadowsky said the Rochester, Minnesota, native’s faceoff development stems from his overall play style.

“One thing about him is he’s a really heavy, hard, strong player, and those attributes are valuable in the faceoff circle,” Gadowsky said. “That’s made a big difference on that line because they’re able to start the puck a lot more than they used to.”

At this point, the junior seems to have simply found his sweet spot as a member of the Nittany Lions.

The work he’s put in finally is starting to translate in-game, and if he keeps up on the rate he displayed against Wisconsin, Lamppa could be in store for an extremely strong season.

However, with No. 1 Michigan on the horizon, he and his teammates will need to pull out every stop to keep the current momentum going strong.

The three-man unit of Lamppa, Paquette and fellow junior Christian Sarlo has begun to cement its chemistry, but Lamppa’s role has been noticed by more than just his linemates.

Senior forward Connor McMenamin also credited Lamppa’s work ethic, but added his overall attitude also impacts his teammates.

“He’s a team-first guy in the locker room, making everyone laugh, cracking jokes,” McMenamin said. “Just to see all his hard work pay off, we’re gonna need it, so it’s nice to see.”

