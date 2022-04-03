Penn State looked to finish its Purdue series with a sweep heading into its game on Sunday.

The blue and white likely also wanted to keep the momentum it had from its doubleheader Saturday, after hitting three home runs among great performances by the whole team.

The Nittany Lions carried that momentum and more in Sunday’s game against Purdue, beating the Boilermakers 11-3 in merciless fashion in the final game of the series.

A home run by Purdue’s Alex Echazarreta put two runs on the scoreboard in the first inning.

Purdue did manage to find somewhat of an answer against Penn State’s offense, scoring three runs in the game, but those three were the only ones the team would score.

After the offense couldn’t record a hit in the first two innings, Penn State’s Cassie Lindmark hit a home run to tie the score 2-2.

Right after, Ally Kurland hit herself a home run to get that one-two punch against the Boilermakers, but Purdue struck back in the fourth inning by scoring a run of its own.

That was the last run Purdue found in the game as the fifth inning proved fruitful for Penn State, scoring eight runs, upping their score by eight after a slow start to the game.

Michelle Leone hit an RBI double, bringing home both Lauren Marcotte and Claire Swedberg to aid Kurland and Lindmark in the hitting range.

After that, it all went swimmingly for Penn State, ending the game on a mercy rule.

Penn State still relied on those big innings to elevate them in crucial moments to win games, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

There also were three instances where all bases were loaded in the fifth inning. The fifth inning showed all the reason as to how lethal Penn State’s offense can be at any time.

Clarisa Crowell gave some thought into what her mindset was in that fifth inning and what she saw from her team.

“I thought we did a great job at capitalizing on their mistakes,” Crowell said. “Our kids just talked about keeping their foot on the gas pedal and they were able to do that.”

Another thing the fifth inning proved was the depth of Penn State’s lineup.

Everybody was able to provide help in the game and take the pressure off of Lindmark and Kurland, two of Penn State’s best hitters.

Lauren Marcotte was able to close the game out for Penn State and knew she just had to keep it simple to win the game.

“I just need to keep it simple,” Marcotte said, “not make it too big of a moment.”

A perk on the hitting when it goes well for everyone results in other hitters such as Marcotte to stay in the zone and not blow the game.

It’s a good sign for Penn State that it found a way to turn things around and win a Big Ten series after its first one resulted in a loss.

Hopefully for the Nittany Lions, this carries good momentum going forward for the blue and white’s doubleheader Tuesday against Ohio State.

Penn State did prove that the Purdue series wasn’t a challenge for them, so perhaps the Ohio State series could end the same way now that the team is in a winning mindset.

“They’re just resilient and gritty right now,” Crowell said. “So again, just overall a great weekend for us.”

