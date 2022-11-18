With a ride to the national championship game on the line, Penn State came up just short.

Behind star Erin Matson, North Carolina toppled the Nittany Lions 3-0.

Facing the top overall seed, the Nittany Lions knew it would be an uphill battle. Coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss has accomplished a lot in her 36 seasons coaching at Penn State, but that elusive national championship proved to be just out of reach once again.

The Tar Heels started to knock on the door early in the second period. Matson, the only five-time Player of the Year in ACC history, had a golden opportunity at the top of the circle after a penalty corner, but Barraco fully extended to keep the game scoreless.

However, Matson would not be denied. Shortly after, the superstar came right back down and broke the ice to give North Carolina a 1-0 lead, marking her 135th goal in her career.

Coach Karen Shelton, the all-time winnest coach in NCAA history, had a great game plan for Penn State star Sophia Gladieux. Anytime Gladieux had the ball in the circle, she was met with three defenders swarming her.

Morett-Curtiss aimed to get the Nittany Lions in space by pushing the tempo, but chances came few and far between. Tar Heel sophomore Abigail Taylor has split time in the cage this year with freshman Kylie Walbert for the Tar Heels, but Friday afternoon Taylor was rock solid.

Momentum started to switch midway through the third period, after Morett-Curtiss challenged a penalty corner that was awarded to North Carolina. After a review it was determined it went off a Tar Heel foot, and Penn State began to seriously pressure the Carolina blue and white..

However, Barrarco was eventually overwhelmed with how many chances North Carolina had. Matson struck again in third, this time capitalizing after a loose ball in front of the goal for her second tally of the game.

Gladieux had her first real opportunity of the afternoon in the third frame, slicing through the Tar Heel defense and displaying her incredible stick skills. Taylor made a remarkable kick save, though, to keep it a 2-0 game.

North Carolina put the game out of reach at the start of the fourth period. Paityn Wirth finished a beautiful feed from Matson, who capped off another standout game with the assist.

While the Tar Heels will advance to play in their fourth title game in five seasons, Morett-Curitss has had a lot of great teams, but just hasn’t gotten over that hump.

