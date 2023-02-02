It’s a new week, and No. 9 Penn State is putting history where it belongs — in the past.

The Nittany Lions are coming off their worst weekend of hockey all season, suffering their first sweep of the year at the most critical point of the season. Michigan blew the doors off of the blue and white in Game 1, before Luke Hughes stole the show in the series finale with four goals, including the game winner.

Guy Gadowsky gave all of the credit to the maize and blue defenseman for a great game, but he said it was a very “inexact game” that saw a lot go wrong for Penn State.

Though the 11th-year coach wasn’t making excuses for his team surrendering a three-goal lead against the Wolverines, injuries, broken sticks and a once-in-a-lifetime performance are partly to blame for failing to come away with a series split in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Besides the uncontrollable, Gadowsky did say specific facets of the game his team excelled at earlier in the year have started to become weak spots for the Nittany Lions heading into the final stretch of the season.

“There’s certain areas that I think that we’ve lost a little bit of our attention to detail,” Gadowsky said.

Now preparing for its last roadtrip of the regular season with a two-game split in Columbus, Ohio, the blue and white will look to regenerate its momentum from earlier in the year when taking on No. 7 Ohio State at 7 p.m. on Friday and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

In the Big Ten foes’ last matchup back in early December at Pegula Ice Arena, Penn State picked up the low-scoring 2-1 win in the series opener before suffering a 4-3 loss to the Buckeyes in the finale.

With the conference tournament quickly approaching, every game matters for the Nittany Lions, especially this upcoming series, as they’re tied for second in the Big Ten standings with Ohio State at 27 points apiece.

Senior forward Connor MacEachern said he and his teammates were aware of how “tough” of a stretch they were headed into but knew they could always rely on each other.

“We knew what we were coming into in these last few weekends,” MacEachern said. “But then again, we’re a very good team, and we have a lot of faith in ourselves. We believe we’re just as good, if not better.”

The Buckeyes are sure to be hungry and rested coming off a bye week, following a series split with Wisconsin where they were outscored 4-2.

The foundation of success starts in the crease as sophomore netminder Jakub Dobeš leads the charge for Ohio State on the ice. Posting a .921 save percentage and a 2.18 goals-against average in 26 games, the 2023 Hobey Baker nominee has been excellent all season.

His last time facing the Nittany Lions, Dobeš made a season-high 37 saves, helping the Buckeyes avoid the sweep in Happy Valley.

Now, with another goaltending duel on tap, Gadowsky said the blue and white can’t just get a bunch of shots on goal. Instead, it needs to crash the net hard for second- and third-chance opportunities to get past Dobeš.

Though Penn State may be down a man or two in its upcoming series after sophomore forward Ben Schoen was ruled out for the year and senior forward Connor McMenamin was listed as day-to-day on Monday, it has plenty of experienced depth to rely on when facing another highly ranked squad.

“We’re disappointed in what happened, but we have to move on,” MacEachern said. “We got another big weekend against a top-10 matchup with Ohio State, so that’s what we’re focused on.”

