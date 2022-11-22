Time and time again, preparation has paid off for No. 7 Penn State this season.

For the fourth straight week the Nittany Lions won the first game of a series against their opponent. This time around, they downed a non-conference opponent in the Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks, 3-2.

The opening period was quite successful for the blue and white due to an aggressive and effective start on offense — something that wasn't always present against Michigan State.

Penn State outshot the Nanooks 12-5 across the first and leaped out to a two-goal lead thanks to scores from forwards junior Tyler Paquette and sophomore Ryan Kirwan.

Paquette continued his productive season despite being separated from his normal linemates in fellow juniors Xander Lamppa and Christian Sarlo, totaling his fourth goal of the season to put his team up 1-0. Minutes later, Kirwan ended a personal scoring drought that stretched back to the unit’s October series against St. Thomas.

After being a healthy scratch on Saturday against the Spartans, Kirwan bounced back in his return to action to extend this early lead to 2-0.

After a strong first 20 minutes, the blue and white continued its strong play during the middle frame. The opening 10 minutes saw Guy Gadowsky’s team applying consistent pressure on Alaska Fairbanks goalie Matt Radomsky.

This pressure eventually led to another score, as the aforementioned Sarlo tallied his fourth tally on the year despite his team being short-handed due to an Ashton Calder penalty.

With just under six minutes left in the middle period, the Nanooks got on the board for the first time when sophomore forward Harrison Israels looped around Penn State’s net and scored on junior netminder Liam Souliere, who seemed unaware of where the puck was.

Alaska Fairbanks did well to match Penn State’s pace, as the visiting Nanooks mostly mirrored the home team statistically during the second.

Once the closing period arrived, Penn State nearly put the game on ice by generating strong chances on goal during a power play advantage. Yet, Radomsky managed to impressively stave off these attempts, and it allowed his team to soon get back in the game.

A goal from Nanooks sophomore Payton Matsui cut the Penn State lead to just 3-2 with around 13 minutes left in the contest.

With the action seemingly set to come down to the wire, Penn State was able to step up defensively to maintain this one-score advantage the rest of the way.

Alaska Fairbanks upped its urgency for the final 1:45 minutes of play by pulling Radomsky, yet the visiting team wasn’t able to close the gap, leading to a Nittany Lion victory.

Even though Penn State didn’t quite maintain the same aggression it displayed to open the game, it played strong enough hockey to hold off the visitors and improve to 12-3 on the season.

With the Nanooks and Nittany Lions set to meet once again 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Gadowsky and company will now look to go 2-0 in a series for the first time since the team’s sweep of Wisconsin nearly a month prior.

