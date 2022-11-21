To start the season, Penn State rattled off nine straight victories, including a shutout over the No. 1 team in the nation. Since then, it hasn’t won back-to-back games in a highly competitive Big Ten.

Ahead of a showdown with conference foe Ohio State, Penn State will need to get through a hot Alaska Fairbanks team. First puck drops are slated for 7 p.m. on Tuesday and 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Pegula Ice Arena.

Sitting with the best overall record in the conference, boasting a mark of 11-3, sits well with the Nittany Lions but what doesn’t is its inability to sweep after consistently winning Game 1 of a series.

Since opening Big Ten play with a sweep of Wisconsin, the blue and white started the next three conference matchups with an opening-night victory, only to lose in the finale.

After the unit’s most recent loss, a 7-3 trouncing at the hands of Michigan State in Game 2 of the series, Guy Gadowsky said he wants his team to have the memory of a goldfish with a quick turnaround ahead of them.

“I would like to see us forget about this one and move forward with the positive culture that we’ve had,” Gadowsky said.

To get over their most lopsided loss of the year, the Nittany Lions host Alaska Fairbanks at Pegula Ice Arena for the second series in program history.

In the two units’ first matchup in October of 2019, each came away with a shutout victory, as Penn State opened the series with a 7-0 landslide victory while the Nanooks capped things with 4-0 win.

A select group of seniors from this year’s blue and white squad faced the tough Alaska Fairbanks group in 2019, but many fresh faces are expected to star on the ice in the upcoming two-game series.

This matchup means a little more to Gadowsky than most as the 11-year blue and white coach led the Nanooks from 1999-2004 before a stop at Princeton.

During his time in the Last Frontier, Penn State’s head coach wielded a team that never won more than 14 games in a season, to a nationally ranked group in 2002, leading Alaska Fairbanks to its first 20-win season since joining the CCHA in 1994.

Coming into the pre-Thanksgiving matchup with blue and white, the Nanooks hold a 5-5-2 record this season, including a hard-fought series against a familiar opponent for Penn State in St. Thomas.

Against the Tommies, Alaska Fairbanks earned a two-goal victory in Game 1, before losing in overtime to cap off the series split in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Like the Nanooks, the blue and white dominated St. Thomas in the opener. In the second game, while it also needed extra time, Penn State found itself on the right end of the score sheet as senior forward Connor McMenamin capped off the overtime thriller with just seconds to spare in Happy Valley.

Having only played four games on its home ice, Alaska Fairbanks is a road-warrior. In the midst of a eight-game road trip, it hasn’t lost back-to-back games since suffering a three-game losing streak early in the season.

Playing its best hockey thus far, Gadowsky said he knows his opponent will be “feeling really good” ahead of its two-game series with the blue and white, but added he’s pleased there isn’t a lot of time to think about his squad’s blowout loss.

“They’re feeling great, we’re not,” Gadowsky said. “I’m glad that we get to try and get back on the horse quickly. In terms of seeing where we’re at, it’s nice to find out in a hurry.”

