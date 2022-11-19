One goal in two games isn’t ideal.

After losing 3-0 to No. 6 Yale on Friday in New Haven, Connecticut, Penn State fell once again. The Nittany Lions were defeated 2-1 by the Bulldogs.

Coming into the game, Yale was missing a couple players that saw action in Friday’s match due to illness, but the road team’s lineup remained intact as it has for most of this season.

After being shut out for only the second time this season in Game 1, the blue and white was able to push offensive pace a lot more — and it led to seven shots on goal through the first four minutes of play.

The Nittany Lions had a game plan to come out aggressive after they saw a 2-0 deficit early in the first game. This aggressive approach allowed them to outshoot the Bulldogs through 20 minutes, but they were still unable to capitalize.

On the other side of the ice, junior goalie Josie Bothun led Penn State’s defense to a strong start with seven saves to hold Yale from scoring in the first period. Both squads traded open misses, which continued after the refs overruled a score after review when it became clear the puck hit off the top crossbar and deflected away.

The next period opened with more even-matched play between the two ranked programs, as shots were hard to capitalize on for both.

About midway through the frame, Yale goalie Pia Dukaric made another big play for the Yale defense on a shot from fifth-year forward Courtney Correia. Correia’s shot appeared on target but Dukaric made a last-second save to halt another scoring chance for the Nittany Lions.

It wasn’t until eight minutes into the second period of action that Penn State’s defense allowed a score, after freshman forward Tessa Janecke was taken out from a hooking penalty.

The Bulldogs capitalized on the first power-play possession of the game, with first-year forward Jordan Ray scoring past Bothun to give Yale the 1-0 advantage.

Despite the tally, Bothun finished her performance with 25 saves, totaling 395 on the season after hitting 1,500 so far through her career Friday.

The final period continued the trend of excellent defense and didn’t see any scores until late into action.

Penn State earned its first power-play opportunity of the game after an interference call on the Bulldogs. However, Yale has been a perfect 14-0 on the kill this season, and that trend continued.

Dukaric made yet another huge play for her squad late in the third, after Janecke’s pass to senior forward Julie Gough was blocked again in a 2-on-1 situation to keep things scoreless with just a few minutes remaining.

Dukaric finished the series only allowing one goal in what has been an undefeated season for the goalie so far.

Penn State finally found its first tally of the series in a crucial moment — when fifth-year forward Eleri MacKay pushed it past Yale’s defense to tie the game with under three minutes remaining.

With the score knotted at one, neither team found the back of the net again in regulation so the game headed to overtime.

The extra period began with a shot from Yale that went in and almost ended the game, but the score was waived off due to an offside call.

The Bulldogs finished the extra frame with a final score on a 5-on-3 with about 30 seconds left to sweep the series against Penn State and remain undefeated.

