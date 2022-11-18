No. 6 Penn State continued running the Big Ten gauntlet on Friday when it matched up against No. 17 Michigan State.

The Spartans entered this contest on a four-game win streak, while the Nittany Lions also carried plenty of momentum after strong showings against a pair of former No. 1 ranked teams in Michigan and Minnesota over the past two weeks.

Ultimately one team had to crack and, in the end, it was Michigan State, as Penn State escaped with a come-from-behind 4-3 victory.

Penn State got off to a slow start compared to its normal output, as the visiting Spartans dictated the pace of the game throughout the opening five minutes.

The blue and white soon picked up the effort offensively while on a brief power play, nearly scoring on two separate occasions. Ultimately, Penn State was still unable to capitalize, continuing its power-play woes.

The home team also saw a goal called back after high sticking was called, negating a potential momentum-shifter.

However, it wouldn’t be long before the Nittany Lions saw some positive offensive production thanks to a goal by junior defenseman Jimmy Dowd Jr.

Dowd Jr. managed to sneak the puck through the legs of Spartans’ graduate student goalie Dylan St. Cyr, who appeared to have thought he made the save. Instead, he allowed the first score of the game.

Despite this, Michigan State wasn’t deterred easily. Just three minutes later, it tied the game 1-1 off a goal from freshman Matt Basgall.

Michigan State wasn’t through yet, either, as some nifty puck shuffling from senior Jagger Joshua propelled the Spartans to a 2-1 lead with just two minutes and change remaining in the first period.

“We had to reset after the first, because we got throttled,” Guy Gadowsky said.

During the middle frame, the action took a long while to excite. Throughout most of the period, Michigan State continuously found ways to occupy Penn State’s defensive zone, yet the home unit’s defense prevented a score change for quite some time.

Eventually, with only 3:38 remaining in the period, both teams finally ended the game’s offensive stagnation.

Goals from Penn State junior defenseman Christian Berger and Michigan State’s Cole Krygier came within 40 seconds of one another, as the second period concluded with Michigan State still ahead by a single score, 3-2.

As the third period got going, Penn State thought it’d scored a tying goal, only to find that, for the second time in this game, a tally was called back.

This setback could’ve been the straw that broke the camel’s back. Instead, Berger said the team was able to remain focused as it headed toward a strong final 10 minutes.

“We’ve had a really positive locker room all year,” Berger said. “I think we had a lot of confidence in our game, and it was a weird confidence where we said ‘it’s just a 2-1 game. If we play our game, we’re gonna be able to win.’”

It took most of the period for either team to break another extended stalemate, but with 5:26 remaining in the contest, Berger struck again. The junior scored his second goal of the game by firing off a shot from Michigan State’s blue line, tying the contest to keep the home team’s hopes alive.

“He doesn’t leave any stones unturned,” Gadowsky said of Berger. “He takes his craft very seriously. He’s very disciplined and getting better at every little thing, and that’s what you’re seeing.”

With the score tied, the Nittany Lions had just minutes to try to prevent overtime and win the game.

A penalty by Michigan State soon came at an opportune time, handing Penn State its fifth power play opportunity on the night. And despite long-standing struggles in that department, the Nittany Lions dispelled those concerns at the most opportune time.

Senior Tyler Gratton scored the game-winning goal during the 5-on-4 situation, allowing Penn State to earn a 4-3 comeback victory.

Gratton credited the goal to the practice he and his teammates had put in during the week for this exact situation.

“Gads had been preaching on it all week in practice that we needed to start using our relief options, and I got to the net like we were trying to do all night,” Gratton said. “It was definitely nice to be able to put one in the back of the net.”

