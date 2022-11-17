For what will be the third straight week, Penn State will take on a ranked conference opponent.

After consecutive weeks of playing the top-ranked team in the country, the Nittany Lions will battle with Michigan State on Friday and Saturday at Pegula Ice Arena.

Both teams come into the series rising in the USCHO rankings after significant matchups with a Big Ten team last week.

The Spartans rose to No. 17 in this week’s poll after being unranked the week prior. They come to Happy Valley fresh off of a two-game sweep of Ohio State.

One Michigan State player to keep an eye on in the series will be senior forward Erik Middendorf. The Arizona native caught fire in the Spartans’ Nov. 4 matchup against Wisconsin, scoring four goals.

Penn State senior forward Connor MacEachern said his team has to continue to play its brand of hockey going into the series this weekend.

“Michigan State — they’re a very good team, and we’ve got to be ready for that,” MacEachern said.

The Spartans are riding a four-game win streak with back-to-back sweeps of Big Ten opponents, scoring a total of 18 goals over those four contests.

Meanwhile, Penn State has climbed in the USCHO rankings every week since the Oct. 10 poll slated it at No. 20.

The team hasn’t been afraid to let the puck fly this season; its 488 shots taken leads the Big Ten.

The Nittany Lions split their series with Minnesota last week, taking the first game 4-2 but failing to protect their early 1-0 advantage in the second.

Guy Gadowksy said the work his team has put into its culture and leadership this season so far has been beneficial.

MacEachern echoed this statement, saying the senior class he had when he was a freshman was a significant influence on the leadership abilities of what’s now the senior class.

“Those guys did a great job mentoring us and teaching us the right way, the Penn State hockey way,” MacEachern said.

Junior goaltender Liam Souliere has been one of the brightest spots on the team so far this campaign.

His .932 save percentage ranks second in the Big Ten, only trailing Michigan State graduate transfer Dylan St. Cyr’s .936 save percentage.

Gadowsky said Souliere brings a competitive attitude to the team, whether in practices or games.

“He’s a goalie, man. They’re a little different to begin with, and I say that in a very loving way,” Gadowsy said. “He’s just a goalie, and he loves to compete.”

Souliere has started at goalie in 10 of Penn State’s 12 games this season, with freshman Noah Grannan starting the other two.

Going into a matchup with yet another ranked team, Gadowksy emphasized the importance of preparation and noted that he even wants to improve on his coaching.

“I think we’re learning that the price of being prepared is worth the hurt of not,” Gadowsky said. “I’m a little disappointed at my bench management. I gotta get better at that for sure.”

With both teams trending upward going into the matchup this weekend, something will have to give.

Both teams will get a much-needed break from Big Ten play after this weekend, with the blue and white taking on Alaska Fairbanks next week and Michigan State playing Miami (Ohio).

If there’s any time for these two teams to possibly relax and regroup, it’ll be then.

Conference matchups are crucial for staying at the top of the standings – and this series will feature the top two teams in the Big Ten standings. The outcome of the series could determine who is in first place by the end of the weekend.

“If you’re negative, you’re not gonna last long, especially in the Big Ten. We know we’re playing great teams every night,” MacEachern said.

Gadowsky seemed to agree with this, echoing his forward’s sentiments about the strength of the conference.

“If anybody takes anybody lightly in this league, that's a big, big mistake,” Gadowsky said.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE