In the second game of Penn State’s series with No. 17 Michigan State, the green and white got off to a blazing hot start, sending three of their first six shots on goal past junior goaltender Liam Souliere and through the net.

Michigan State’s third goal of the game, which gave it a 3-0 advantage, came less than nine minutes into the first period.

As the Nittany Lions struggled to keep up with the Spartans’ offensive attack, Guy Gadowsky quickly made the decision to give freshman goaltender Noah Grannan a shot.

Souliere’s early struggles were uncharacteristic of his play so far this season. Heading into the matchup, the junior netminder’s .928 save percentage was ranked second in the Big Ten. But on Saturday, he managed just three saves while surrendering the three goals in about nine minutes of play

“He’s been incredible all year. He’s won some games for us,” Penn State senior forward Kevin Wall said of Souliere.

Grannan had played in only two of Penn State’s 13 games prior to Game 2 against Michigan State, both of which were starts during nonconference play.

In an Oct. 8 matchup with Canisius, Grannan collected 28 saves and allowed five goals. In his second start, he made 27 saves and gave up two goals in an Oct. 21 win over St. Thomas.

The decision to put in Grannan signaled trust from Gadowsky in his freshman goaltender, putting him into the mix against a ranked opponent.

Gadowsky said the choice to pull Souliere was more about Penn State’s flat start than the goalie’s performance.

“What went into the decision solely, is we were dull, we were off, we were not competing. That change was for the team,” Gadowsky said.

Grannan quickly showed flashes of success. The freshman made a highlight-reel snag that saved a potential fourth Michigan State goal just past the 17-minute mark of the first period.

This might just be the best save of Noah Grannan’s young career 😮 pic.twitter.com/sp7oJJaO6L — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 20, 2022

The change at goaltender may have also sparked some intensity from the Nittany Lions, as they quickly rebounded from their early 3-0 deficit after Grannan entered the game.

“I thought it probably had the right effect on the team,” Gadowsky said. “Grannan made some really nice stops.”

A major penalty on Michigan State senior forward Jagger Joshua toward the end of the first frame resulted in a power play that Penn State took advantage of, scoring twice to tie the game at three apiece.

However, it all fell apart for blue and white again in the second period.

Grannan held his own in the net until about halfway through the frame, allowing three Michigan State goals in the second half of the period and giving the Nittany Lions a three-goal deficit for the second time on the night.

The Spartans eventually scored on an empty net late in the third period as Penn State desperately tried to get back into the game.

“Honestly, I’m not blaming the goalies at all,” Gadowsky said. “I don’t know if it’s fair for me to pick apart any individual right now.”

Grannan totaled 21 saves in the 7-3 Michigan State thrashing that moved Penn State to 11-3 on the year.

Saturday’s seven Michigan State goals were the most the blue and white has allowed an opponent to this season.

“This was our biggest loss of the year, so it’s really tough to speak real positively about anything,” Gadowsky said. “They beat us in pretty much every way.”

The Nittany Lions coach said he sees the loss as an opportunity for the team to respond to adversity.

The blue and white has a chance to quickly shake off the stench of the blowout loss when it hosts Alaska Fairbanks on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“It’s easy to be positive, to be a great teammate, when things are going well. What really matters is what happens when it’s not,” Gadowsky said.

