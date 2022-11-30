Ebbs and flows on special teams have hurt Penn State at times, but despite the glaring weak spot of its offense, the power play has picked up steam over the last few series.

In its last four games, the blue and white has scored on the man-advantage in all but one game, including a pair of power-play goals in two of those matchups.

The success on special teams began in the opening tilt against Michigan State when senior forward Tyler Gratton scored the game-winning goal with 56 seconds remaining in regulation, after trailing late in the period.

Following the comeback victory, Guy Gadowsky said he hoped Gratton’s power-play goal would generate some confidence on the man-advantage after not scoring on it in four consecutive games.

Despite suffering its worst loss of the season in Game 2 against the Spartans, the blue and white struck twice on the power play after Jagger Joshua was given a major penalty and game misconduct for his hit on Jimmy Dowd Jr.

The spark of the Nittany Lions’ man-advantage opened the scoring for them before senior forward Kevin Wall followed Gratton’s second power-play score in as many nights with his own tally, netting his team-leading seventh goal of the season.

Although Penn State went on to lose 7-3 to the Spartans, Gadowsky was glad to see his team improve in an area where it has struggled for much of the year.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

+2 Penn State men’s hockey’s Ryan Kirwan responds with vigor after surprise scratch A lot of things went wrong on the ice for Penn State during its 7-3 loss to Michigan State o…

“It’s starting to look like we remember,” Gadowsky said. “It’s nice to see production, but it’s also nice to feel the momentum.”

In his 11th season at the helm of the blue and white, Gadowsky knows just how important momentum can be for any team and its ability to sway the outcome of the game.

“Momentum is a very real thing that’s difficult to control and to manipulate,” Gadowsky said. “It’s not just whether you score or not, it’s what momentum it gains for you. I thought that this weekend, that was one real bright spot in a couple of games that didn’t have a lot of ‘em.”

In Game 2 of Penn State’s series with Alaska Fairbanks, the power play showed just how much a special teams goal can not only swing the momentum in favor of a team but also a single player.

Sophomore forward Ryan Kirwan has been silent on the ice since the start of conference play, but since his absence from the lineup in the final game of the Michigan State series, Kirwan has regained his productivity on offense, especially in the finale against the Nanooks.

After trailing by one goal late in the first period, the Nittany Lions tied the contest on the power play courtesy of Kirwan. A night after scoring his first goal in nine games, the sophomore forward flipped the momentum for the blue and white on the man-advantage.

“We have to gain that spark back, like it’s not just about X’s and O’s here. It’s about the energy, the intensity — you can’t just talk about it and get it,” Gadowsky said. “It’s not a tangible thing, you just sort of have to feel it.”

For the fifth time in four games, Penn State again found the back of the net on the power play as freshman forward Ben Schoen added the game-winning tally to pick up its first series sweep since taking down Wisconsin in late October.

The Nittany Lions will look to keep the train rolling on special teams when they host Ohio State for a two-game series on Friday and Saturday.

“We have to prepare extremely well to play an excellent hockey team,” Gadowsky said.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Penn State men's hockey improves standing in USCHO poll after sweeping Alaska Fairbanks Penn State has once again moved up the USCHO poll following a pair of wins over Alaska Fairbanks.