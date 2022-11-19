Heading into the third period of Friday night’s matchup with No. 17 Michigan State, Penn State was still shaking off being a poor conclusion to the first 20 minutes.

The Spartans carried a one-goal lead into the final frame, but the scoreboard was a bit generous to the Nittany Lions. It felt like the road team was poised for a victory in Pegula Ice Arena.

What followed completely flipped the script on the contest as Penn State scored two unanswered goals in the final six minutes of play to earn a 4-3 comeback win.

Senior forward Tyler Gratton, who scored the game-winning go ahead goal with 56 seconds remaining, said he noticed the team wasn’t quite firing on all cylinders to begin the game.

“We definitely didn’t have the best start tonight,” Gratton said. “I think as the game progressed, we got better up and down the entire lineup.”

This was the second time in recent weeks the blue and white battled back from an early deficit, but unlike the overtime contest against Michigan, this time it emerged on top.

Before the turnaround, though, Guy Gadowsky said his players weren’t doing all the things that go into playing “Penn State hockey.”

“It’s so easy to say, but it’s a very, very fine line between doing it and really doing it,” Gadowksy said. “Once we were up 1-0, I think maybe we were thinking we didn’t have to pay the price like we had in the past.”

“Really doing it” on the ice typically requires the Nittany Lions playing with a certain aggressive vigor on offense, while also having short memories after mistakes.

While this didn’t happen to open the game, the third period saw the home team respond after a few things didn’t go its way.

First, a potential game-tying goal was called off due to goalie interference against Penn State. Soon after, junior defenseman Jimmy Dowd Jr. was sent to the box for a five-minute major, a decision the fans inside the arena certainly disagreed with.

Despite suffering what could’ve been a pair of confidence-killing calls, the blue and white instead looked inward and responded with one of its best stretches of hockey all season.

“The staff and the players put that behind us pretty quickly,” Gadowsky said, “and from a coaching standpoint, we’re pretty proud of that.”

Over the course of the closing frame, Gadowsky’s players outshot the Spartans, won more faceoffs and upped their aggression — putting themselves in the position to win.

This eventually led to junior defenseman Christian Berger’s game-tying goal, his second score on the night. He converted an impressive shot from the Michigan State blue line to even things up with just under six minutes left to play.

“What I liked about our win tonight is we saw what was going wrong and made adjustments,” Berger said. “We came out with more intensity and played better.”

After Berger’s goal, it was crunch time on both sides. And, with the memories from Michigan still fresh, it seemed Penn State wasn’t going to let the game get out of its control.

As the final two minutes began to play out, Michigan State sophomore David Gucciardi was called for a tripping penalty. In turn, Penn State went on the power play, an area it’d been dreadful in throughout the season.

Yet, even with the utmost pressure on him, Gratton tallied Penn State’s first power-play goal since the Wisconsin series in a huge spot.

“Once the puck dropped in the third period, we did our job and found a way to win,” Gratton said. “That was probably the most important thing tonight.”

Getting the monkey off its back in the power-play department was similarly important for the blue and white, and Gadowsky said he recognized the significance of it. Going forward, he said he hopes the tally will help turn the corner in the special-teams department.

“That was a big, big goal at a huge time,” Gadowsky said. “I hope that ends the slide, and we’ll see it on the positive side now.”

One area the Nittany Lions are undoubtedly on the positive side of is the conference standings. Now holding a 5-2 record in the Big Ten, Penn State stands ahead of its rivals for the time being.

While there’s a ton of hockey left to be played this season, Gadowsky said Friday night’s win displayed the heart and confidence his team needs to play with.

“We talked about culture and how it translates to on-ice results, and I really feel this was part of it,” Gadowsky said. “I think it takes a lot of high-character individuals that are really good people, not just really good players. And I think that’s starting to translate.”

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE