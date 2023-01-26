Records were broken the last time No. 6 Penn State took the ice.

During last weekend’s home stint opposite Notre Dame, the Nittany Lions played in front of the two largest crowds in Pegula Ice Arena history, including Saturday’s record-breaking 6,566 Wear White game turnout.

Fueled by a loud and passionate audience, Penn State hit its stride offensively, firing off 98 shots and scoring four goals across the pair of games.

After suffering a frustrating 2-1 loss on Friday, the blue and white capped off the weekend with a 3-2 comeback victory over the Irish, thus ending the season series against them on a high note.

Yet, while Notre Dame is now in the rear view, Penn State isn’t out of the woods quite yet.

The Nittany Lions’ upcoming trio of series will see them face three formidable foes: No. 7 Michigan, No. 8 Ohio State and the Big Ten’s top dog, No. 2 Minnesota.

With these Big Ten rivals on the horizon, Guy Gadowsky said his team is aware of how important the upcoming slate is.

“We’re going to be saying this for the rest of the season that ‘this is the biggest game of the year,’” Gadowsky said. “Every game from here on out is going to have implications nationally and implications in the Big Ten.”

With those implications in mind, players such as junior defenseman Christian Berger recognize the task that lies ahead. Berger said the key to conquering this rough stretch is staying in the moment.

“The end of the season, postseason, it’s always on our minds,” Berger said. “The way to succeed there is to just focus on one day at a time, and every day play the best hockey you can.”

Before facing the Buckeyes and Golden Gophers, a trip to Ann Arbor, Michigan, is first on the docket. Penn State and the Wolverines will meet on Friday and Saturday for the second and final regular-season series between the two teams this season.

The first go-around in November saw each take home one victory. The Nittany Lions downed their opponents 3-0 in the first game, before suffering a 4-3 loss during the second matchup.

That contest saw Penn State score three third-period goals, rallying from a 3-0 deficit to force overtime in chaotic fashion.

Ultimately, Michigan freshman Adam Fantilli scored just 24 seconds into the extra period to prevent the comeback.

Fantilli, who’s tallied a staggering 33 points across 20 games, is at the forefront of a successful youth movement for the Wolverines, whose top seven point-scorers are all underclassmen.

In a similar vein, 38-year-old interim head coach Brandon Naurato, amid his first season as head coach of any program, has guided Michigan through another highly productive campaign. It’s hard to imagine his interim tag sticking in the future, especially with the performance his team has put forth.

Naurato’s skaters are scoring 3.8 goals per night, putting them on par with Penn State’s average of 3.5. They also convert 24% of their power play chances, which is the second-best mark in the Big Ten.

However, there are a few metrics that struggle to hide Michigan’s inexperience despite its strong record.

The Wolverines commit 6.1 penalties per game, which is the most in the Big Ten by a sizable margin. They also aren’t too polished in the faceoff circle, winning a conference-low .478 percent of draws.

Additionally, the Nittany Lions have the advantage at goalie thanks to junior Liam Souliere.

Souliere has continuously been a steady hand all season and statistically stands far above Michigan’s Erik Portillo, who holds the highest goals-against average and lowest save percentage in the Big Ten.

These statistics don’t make Michigan a bad team, but they provide ways for more battle-tested rosters, such as Penn State’s, to find ways to get a leg up on the young Wolverines.

Berger said the tenured Nittany Lions’ locker room may prove essential, especially on the road in a barn like Yost Ice Arena.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that are older; we’ve got a really big senior class,” Berger said. “Especially in an environment like that, I really think it helps to have experience.”

Even with an edge in experience, Penn State must bring its A-game if it wants to down its blue-and-maize-clad opponent. The first series between the two teams proved as much.

But following a productive weekend, including the energetic showing during the Wear White game, the Nittany Lions have no reason to doubt themselves against any opponent.

And with the postseason creeping closer and closer each week, Gadowsky said he welcomes challenges like the upcoming stretch.

“It’s partly what you hope for going into a season that you’re in the conversation for very, very meaningful games,” Gadowsky said. “So, let’s get used to it.”

