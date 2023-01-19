It’s hard to beat around the bush when describing No. 6 Penn State’s recent series against Michigan State. The Nittany Lions were outworked by the Spartans en route to their first winless weekend of the season.

In both contests, the Spartans rallied back from early deficits to force overtime, dealing Penn State a loss and a shootout tie.

The Nittany Lions did gain two points in the standings despite being unable to take home a victory. They never trailed in either game and added to their resume inside the Big Ten.

When discussing the events of the series, Guy Gadowsky said earning this pair of points can go a long way.

“It’s critical in the Big Ten, but equally critical from a national standpoint,” Gadowsky said. “However, anytime you come away from a weekend without a win, the guys are a little surly.”

Gadowsky’s players have a right to be frustrated, especially because on the surface, they weren’t playing any differently than usual.

While Penn State generated six goals on plentiful shot attempts across the two games, it was the inability to maintain the lead and sustain intensity that cost the blue and white.

“We were starting to get comfortable and didn’t bear down when we had to,” Gadowsky said. “I think that one hit home, so that could be a positive down the road for us.”

With the trip to the Great Lake State behind them, Gadowsky’s skaters now have an opportunity to redevelop their intensity by returning to Pegula Ice Arena for the first time in 2023 for a series opposite Notre Dame.

The Big Ten rivals will meet on Friday and Saturday, including the annual Wear White Game on Saturday. Ahead of that contest, junior forward Tyler Paquette noted how a rocking crowd affects the energy the Nittany Lions bring on the ice.

“We’ve definitely missed them. It’s been too long,” Paquette said. “We did well in the Wear White Game last year against Wisconsin. It’s definitely something that makes us want the win even more.”

Harnessing this frantic crowd support should pay huge dividends in Penn State’s efforts to topple a hard-nosed Notre Dame squad.

The Nittany Lions and Fighting Irish already competed against one another back in December, where each took a game across a series split out in South Bend, Indiana.

While both schools were ranked at the time, Notre Dame has since slipped out of the USCHO’s top 20, accumulating just a 2-3-1 record since hosting the blue and white. However, the Fighting Irish are still a formidable opponent that finds comfort operating in their own zone.

Helmed by longtime coach Jeff Jackson, Notre Dame plays a slow-paced and defensive-minded style of hockey, shooting just about 29.3 pucks per game, while averaging 14 blocked shots per night.

This runs counter to Penn State’s up-tempo offensive attack that fires off 40 shots an outing.

If Penn State is to fulfill its goal of rekindling consistency, it’ll need to prevent Notre Dame from dictating the pace of the action. Sophomore forward Danny Dzhaniyev made note of this, saying the blue and white must take advantage of every opening Notre Dame allows.

“They’re super defensive, and we just have to find a way to break them down,” Dzhaniyev said. “Whether it be getting the puck in deep and grinding them down in the corners, or shooting the puck from wherever we can, just try to get rebounds. We got to find ways to score.”

Dzhaniyev and his teammates recognize the need to stick to their style of play to take care of business. The stylistic battle between the two teams will likely be the story of this matchup.

Should Penn State keep its pedal on the gas across three periods, it can overwhelm the stout Notre Dame defense. At their best, the Nittany Lions have displayed the talent to do so against any opponent.

As the season nears a critical stretch run, Gadowsky said remaining at their best is what matters for his players.

“We’re really striving for consistency right now,” Gadowsky said. “The athletes and teams that can really manage momentum and be consistent, they’re really something. Quite honestly, that’s our challenge right now.”

