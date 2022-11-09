Penn State is scheduled to face Louisville in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday. A rematch of the second game of the season, the Cardinals were one of the few teams that beat the blue and white in the regular season.

The Nittany Lions are fresh off of a disappointing exit in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament after a 2-1 loss to Michigan. Penn State was riding a seven-game winning streak before the early exit to the fourth-seeded Wolverines.

Michigan went on to win the Big Ten Tournament after defeating Northwestern 2-1 in the championship game. The Wolverines have one of the premier goalkeepers in the nation with Anna Spieker, but the Nittany Lions’ offense was also lackluster for most of the afternoon.

“Michigan came at us, and we didn’t respond right away,” Coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss said. “I think we didn’t do a good job possessing the ball.”

Despite the loss, the blue and white did receive a ton of recognition after the Big Ten season came to an end. Morett-Curtiss was named Big Ten Coach of the Year, and junior forward Sophia Gladieux was named Big Ten Player and Offensive Player of the Year.

With the loss to Michigan, Penn State fell to the No. 6 spot in the country but will have a tough first-round matchup against Louisville first. After that though, the Nittany Lions have a chance to get revenge if both they and the Wolverines both win their first-round matchups.

“We had a fantastic practice yesterday,” Morett-Curtiss said. “We feel confident going into the NCAAs.”

Louisville

These two programs squared off earlier in the season and will play again Friday.

In the second game of the year, Penn State fell in heartbreaking fashion by a score of 2-1. In that August matchup, the Nittany Lions jumped ahead early after a goal by Gladiuex. However, the Cardinals’ eventual game-winner came on a penalty stroke goal by Aimee Plumb.

Plumb now leads the team with eight goals this season, so the Nittany Lions will have to make sure they have her in check this time around.

Since that match, the two teams have gone in opposite directions. The Cardinals finished the season with a disappointing 12-7 record after starting ranked inside the top 10.

On the other hand, Penn State went 14-2 in its next 16 games, eventually winning a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

However, this Louisville team is supremely talented and has flashed brilliance at points this campaign. The Cardinals had a marquee win when they beat Penn State’s foe, Michigan, earlier this season by a score of 2-1.

The Nittany Lions’ attack will be tested yet again Friday, as Louisville has only given up an outstanding 1.26 goals per game. The Cardinals, led by coach Justine Sowry, will look to maintain their structure and slow down the pace of play.

“For us it needs to be an up-tempo game. That’s sort of how we play,” Morett-Curtiss said.

Penn State’s offense is predicated on controlling the time of possession and creating a multitude of opportunities. The Nittany Lions are elite and unstoppable when they’re able to finish inside the circle.

Penn State has no problem getting onto its opponent’s side of the field, but someone outside of Gladieux and senior midfielder Mackenzie Allessie needs to step up.

Michigan

The Nittany Lions are licking their chops with the thought of facing Michigan in the quarterfinals. The Wolverines will have to beat UAlbany, and Penn State will have to beat Louisville for the public to get Part 3 of this epic trilogy.

The two units split their season series, but the maize and blue has that signature win in the Big Ten Tournament.

In the semifinal match, the Wolverines got Penn State off its game. The Nittany Lions lacked the familiar intensity and uncharacteristically turned the ball over a ton.

Penn State will have to get Gladieux more involved if the rematch does materialize.

UAlbany

The NCAA Tournament has a lot of familiar foes for the Nittany Lions, including UAlbany.

Penn State faced the Great Danes back in September and won by a score of 6-2, with Gladieux racking up a hat trick in the contest.

UAlbany had an outstanding year despite that early loss to the Nittany Lions. The Great Danes are 15-4 and ranked No. 17 in the nation, in addition to winning the American East Conference.

The Great Danes will face Michigan in the first round, and the winner of that match will face the winner of Penn State vs. Louisville.

However, coach Morett-Curitss has not thought that far ahead yet.

“I am proud of the staff and all that we accomplished,” Morett-Curtiss said. “We really feel that there is more to come, and the first team up is Louisville.”

