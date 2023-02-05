Penn State was in for a treat at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday afternoon, hosting No. 6 Iowa led by one of the best players in the nation in junior guard Caitlin Clark.

The blue and white seemed to be unable to get anything going all game long, while Iowa put on an absolute clinic in a 95-51 blowout.

The Lady Lions opened up the first quarter strong, trading buckets with the Hawkeyes and finding themselves in a tie game early on against one of the best teams in the nation.

However, offensive struggles absolutely plagued the blue and white as the quarter went on, missing shot after shot.

A 12-2 scoring run over the last 6:27 of the quarter by the Hawkeyes put the blue and white in a difficult spot at the end of the quarter, facing a 19-9 deficit heading into the second quarter.

“I think it’s getting the right shots, and that is something we just have to focus in on is getting the right shots to our shooters, and then hitting those shots as well,” senior guard Makenna Marisa said. “So working the ball around, passing it, which we didn’t do a great job on tonight.”

The second quarter was almost exactly the same result for the blue and white. Hoping to find some momentum and cut into the Hawkeyes' lead, the blue and white

Nothing seemed to be going Penn State’s way in the second quarter, only scoring six points over halfway through the quarter.

After senior guard Taniyah Thompson knocked down a mid-range jumper, Penn State found itself down 28-15 heading into the media timeout. Despite the double-digit hole they faced, a few stops and strong plays could’ve brought the Lady Lions back into the game.

But Iowa’s firepower proved to be too much for the Lady Lions at the end of the quarter, knocking down its last six field goals to end the quarter, including a 30-foot bomb from Clark.

As the halftime buzzer sounded, the blue and white went into the locker room facing a 45-22 deficit while shooting 21.6% from the field, only making eight shots in the whole first half and giving up 26 points in the second quarter.

“I honestly think it starts on defense. I thought we played really good defense again today. When we can push the ball in transition like we did, you know, I thought our fours ran the floor well. I thought our fives ran the floor well. I thought our shooters pushed the ball well and spotted up,” Clark said.

As the third quarter began, Penn State was hoping for a miracle to get back into the game. However, it was the exact opposite.

As graduate student forward Johnasia Cash converted on a layup at the 5:51 mark, that seemed to be the end for anything offensively for Penn State.

“I think the biggest thing for us is playing together, finding the right people, getting our shooters the ball, and knocking down those shots, getting in the gym and hitting those shots, and then trusting each other on the court,” Marisa said. “And then playing defense. Fixing our defense, and that starts with communication.”

The blue and white went the next 3:32 without hitting a single field goal, which was the theme all afternoon for the Lady Lions.

The Hawkeyes got everything they wanted as the third quarter kept going on. Going on a 12-2 run, Iowa earned its largest lead of the night, going up 65-31.

As Iowa knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer, Penn State found itself on the wrong side of a dominant quarter, giving up 32 points and trailing 77-40 going into the closing quarter.

The fourth quarter was just the icing on the cake for the Hawkeyes. Just piling up the score, Iowa soon put the blue and white in a 91-43 deficit at the 5:00 mark in the quarter.

As the quarter neared the end, Clark soon secured her 10th rebound of the afternoon to secure the triple-double against Penn State.

“Caitlin is a generational player, and you know, I’m having a blast coaching her quite honestly. It’s fun and the things that she does on the floor. Her passes,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “You know, the logo three’s everyone talks about but I think it’s some of her passes that she makes are absolutely incredible.”

The final buzzer sounded and Penn State found itself dealing with its worst loss of the season, with the score ending at 95-51.

“We’ll obviously fix the defense as much as we can here this week,” Penn State coach Carolyn Kieger said. “Get back to the drawing board of rotations and being physical in boxing out, making sure we’re doing the little things. Every game we step into and our next opponent is the one that we’re focused on.”

